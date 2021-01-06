HUD: $10 Million in Capacity Grants for Rural America

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently awarded $10 million in capacity-building grants to five national non-profit organizations which will, in turn, fund rural housing development organizations, Community Development Corporations (CDCs), Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDOs), local governments and Indian tribes (eligible beneficiaries) to carry out affordable housing and community development activities in rural areas for hard-working, low-income families and individuals.

Funded through HUD’s Rural Capacity-Building for Affordable Housing and Community Development grant (RCB), these national intermediary organizations will support local eligible beneficiaries to spur affordable housing activities and community development in some of America’s hardest hit rural communities. These national organizations will provide training, technical assistance and financial support to these local beneficiaries, helping them serve hundreds of low-income or low- and moderate-income families and persons in rural areas.

“The RCB program demonstrates the importance of public and private partnerships to help our rural communities across America meet critical housing and community development needs,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

“Whether developing important organizational infrastructure, stimulating job creation or strengthening small businesses, these grants help inspire public and private investment in rural areas that need resources to thrive. HUD is pleased to empower rural communities struggling to address economic uncertainty and unprecedented challenges,” said HUD Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development John Gibbs.

The following organizations will receive RCB funds:



Housing Assistance Council: $2.7 million

Will receive an RCB grant award in the amount of $2,700,00 and will leverage $540,000. HAC is a national non-profit housing organization that will significantly impact the capacity of 65 eligible rural organizations to undertake affordable housing and community development activities in disadvantaged and other target communities in at least eight HUD Regions.



Rebuilding Together: $2.4 million

Will receive an RCB grant award in the amount of $2,400,000 and will leverage $352,080. Rebuilding Together, Inc. is a national non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, training and financial assistance to build the capacity of a network of 126 housing development organizations providing critical housing preservation, home modification and community development services.



Minnesota Housing Partnership: $2.4 million

Will receive an RCB grant award in the amount of $2,400,000 and will leverage $240,000. MHP supports, leads and collaborates with a diversity of partners to stimulate innovation and drive positive impact in affordable housing and community development in rural communities nationwide. With this grant, MHP will deliver technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives to support rural communities in need.



Rural Community Assistance Corporation: $1.25 million

Will receive an RCB grant award in the amount of $1,250,000 and will leverage $250,000. RCAC is a nonprofit community development intermediary that has served rural communities in 13 Western states—Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming—and the Western Pacific territories for over 40 years. Affordable housing, economic development and job creation activities are directed toward low-income communities outside urban areas, and targeted populations include Native American communities, Colonias and agricultural workers.

Technical Assistance Collaborative: $1.25 million

Will receive an RCB grant award in the amount of $1,250,000 and will leverage $133,375. TAC is a national nonprofit organization with experts in affordable housing development; permanent supportive housing (PSH) planning and implementation; and supportive services design and financing. TAC has worked with housing providers in every state and hundreds of rural communities to help vulnerable people achieve and maintain permanent housing and self-sufficiency.

Source: HUD

