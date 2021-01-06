REALTORSÂ® Provide Relief to Those Affected by Christmas Day Explosion

OnÂ Dec. 25, 2020, many people in Nashville lost their homes and businesses due to an explosion. Greater Nashville REALTORSÂ® reported it is committed to supporting the community and will remain steadfast and strong. In the coming days, the Association said it will come together toÂ comfort and assist those in need.

“As REALTORSÂ®, we understand the importance of supporting each other in times of need,” said Brian Copeland, Greater Nashville REALTORSÂ® president. “We are in this community together, and it’s our job to help each other. WeÂ can help. We want to help.”

In partnership with the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) and Tennessee REALTORSÂ®, The REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation (RRF) is now accepting applications for assistance to those affected by the Dec. 25 explosion.

Assistance is available to qualified applicants toward one of the following options:



1. Monthly mortgage expense for the primary residence that was damaged by the Christmas Day explosion

2. Rental cost due to displacement from the primary residence resulting from the Christmas Day explosion. Relief assistance is limited to a maximum of $1,000 per applicant per household

The deadline for application submission is Jan. 31, 2021. Please note thisÂ assistance is for housing relief only; other expenses including second mortgages (home equity lines or loans), clothing, appliances, equipment, vehicle purchase, rental or repair and or mileage are ineligible for reimbursement under this program.

The recipient must be a full-time resident and U.S. citizen or legally admitted for residence in the United States.

All information provided on this form will remain confidential and will be available only to those who need to confirm eligibility for assistance and to those who process the assistance to beÂ provided. This includes providing a copy of this application to the applicant’s lender or landlord, if requested. It will not be shared with other parties for any other purpose.

In order to provide for a reasonable and equitable distribution of funds, assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. All grants are contingent upon the availability of funds. Grants will be jointly payable to the applicant and mortgage lender or landlord.

NAR first launched the REALTORSÂ® Relief Foundation (RRF) as the REALTORSÂ® Relief Fund in 2001, within hours of the devastating Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacksâ€”raising more than $8.4 million to provide assistance so that surviving family members could stay in their homes. Since then, more than $32 million has been raised for victims of disasters, including wildfires, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes. Today, RRF exists as a 501(c)(3) organization established to provide housing-related assistance to victims of disastersÂ and for other charitable purposes permitted under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Source: Greater Nashville REALTORSÂ®