Elm Street Technology Acquires Flow ROI

Elm Street Technology, LLC recently announced the acquisition of Flow ROI, a provider of real estate transaction management software for real estate brokerages, teams and agents. The addition of Flow ROI strategically enhances Elm Street’s end-to-end Elevate platform, which provides real estate technology and marketing services within a streamlined user experience.

“Our customers have been asking us to add transaction management to round out Elevate’s solutions portfolio,” said Prem Luthra, president and CEO of Elm Street Technology. “After extensively evaluating companies and software in this space, Flow ROI was the clear choice in terms of functionality and user experience. This acquisition continues our mission to bring the best technology, leaders and teams together under one singular corporate vision to provide a simplified, streamlined solution to our real estate community.”

Elm Street Technology’s Elevate platform provides a single vendor and point of contact for real estate technology and marketing services, including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention campaigns, and more.

“Elm Street Technology’s mission to create a user experience allowing brokers and agents to stay connected throughout the entire real estate life cycle aligns perfectly with our goals at Flow ROI,” stated Samuel Ibrahim, founder and CEO of Flow ROI. “Centralizing data is imperative to the future of real estate technology and the Elevate platform is a clear leader for consolidation, collaboration and data management.”

Flow ROI is the eighth acquisition for Elm Street Technology since its founding in 2016, and the second acquisition announcement in the past two weeks. Past acquisitions have included companies such as IDX Broker, VoicePad, eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge. In early 2020, Elm Street Technology entered a strategic partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London, to accelerate its organic growth and pursue strategic acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.tryelevate.com.