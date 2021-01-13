Santa Clarita Team Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

A top Santa Clarita REALTOR® with a 32-year career, Michael Rescigno, recently formed The Rescigno Team under the Relocation Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties with his son, Anthony.

Rescigno co-owned a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in Santa Clarita for five years and has helped dozens of companies relocate staff and employees in the region.

“The smiles on their faces at closing, knowing that I did a great job and exceeded their expectations, that’s what it’s all about for me,” said Rescigno.

“At this stage of my career, I just want to be a real estate agent,” he said. “I now have my son Anthony and his partner Laura working with me, and I am helping them build their careers. The best way I can do that is to only be a real estate agent in the community I love and have lived in for decades.”

With more than 1,000 homes sold and bought for clients over the years, Rescigno has earned many sales awards from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and other large agencies. He channeled his experience into coaching and mentoring his fellow agents, becoming a certified real estate coach with the Tom Ferry coaching company.

“There’s no greater joy for me in this world, outside of my family, than being able to help my clients achieve their goals of selling and buying homes,” he added.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.