The Best Things to Buy in January

It’s a no-brainer that January is a good time to stock up on price-reduced holiday cards, gift wrap, Christmas tree decorations and all things holiday-related. But if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to save money, take advantage of sale prices traditionally available in January on a variety of other household goods and adventures.

Bed Linens

Since January of 1898, when merchant John Wanamaker pioneered the first White Sale on bed sheets, this month remains the best time to find best deals on bed linens, duvets, quilts, pillows and blankets.

Exercise Equipment

With many people in January vowing to lose weight and get fit, vendors offer their best prices of the year on health and fitness items like treadmills, ellipticals, weight sets and, of course, scales.

Vacations and Cruises

Winter time is traditionally a good time to find good values on resorts and cruises. This year, with the vacation industry hard-hit by the health pandemic, there are especially good vacation deals available to consumers looking to travel by next summer or fall.

Winter Clothing and Sports Gear

Retailers looking ahead to stocking swimsuits and summer gear are already offering sale prices on warm winter clothes and related sports gear, like skis and sleds.

Video Games

Retailers stocked up big-time on video games for holiday gift-giving, so good prices are offered now on over-stocked games.

Flooring or Carpeting

This is another category of goods bought frequently before the holidays, though perhaps less so in 2020. Still, check vendors for best available prices as January is traditionally sale time.

Televisions

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal to upgrade your old TV, this is a good time to start looking. You’ll likely find good deals on TVs with all the latest tech, like Smart TV capabilities and 4K resolution.

Cars

January can be a good time to search for car deals. Look for incentives on new 2020 models, as the new year is a new model year for dealers.