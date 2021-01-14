Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Affiliates With Monterey, Calif., Independent Firm

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) LLC recently announced that Monterey-based C&C Real Estate has affiliated with the brand and will now be known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea. The company’s service area includes communities within the Monterey Peninsula, including Carmel, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove, Monterey, Seaside and Marina. The brokerage will be headquartered in downtown Carmel By the Sea on Lincoln & 6th.

Childhood best friends Kevin Cesario and Kyle Chernetsky started a property management business in 2013 and began handling home sales in 2018. Their client base is primarily second-home buyers looking for investment properties and vacation homes to ultimately become retirement homes.

“Kevin and Kyle are perfect examples of how we continue to attract the next generation of real estate leaders. Their property management experience allowed them to transition smoothly into sales and launch their brokerage,” said Sherri Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “They recognize how the BHGRE brand’s strong focus on lifestyle will help attract new clients and recruit more agents. We look forward to working with Kevin and Kyle to help their company grow in one of the most beautiful counties of the California coastline.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea is the ninth California firm to affiliate with the BHGRE network in the past 18 months. They become the 19th BHGRE franchisee in California.



“After gaining success in the property management industry, Kyle and I recognized the potential to create a complementary business by starting our own brokerage in the Monterey Peninsula. We were thrilled to discover that Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate presented a strong value proposition that combined a passionate focus on community and client care with a strong emphasis on growth,” said Cesario, broker/co-owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea. “The vast array of tools, resources and programs that the brand has to offer will bring our company to the next level and allow our affiliated agents to better serve their clientele.”



“By joining Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kevin and I can elevate our brokerage business by aligning with the only real estate lifestyle brand, a move that will truly resonate with our way of life in the Monterrey Peninsula. We are excited about the ability to attract new clients and recruit new agents to the company with the backing of a strong and highly admired lifestyle brand,” said Chernetsky, broker/co-owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate By The Sea.



Source: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate