Cinch Home Services Partners With The Keyes Company of South Florida

Cinch Home Services (Cinch) recently announced a new service provider relationship with The Keyes Company of South Florida. Through this new partnership, Cinch offers Keyes Company customers a source of coverage for major home systems and appliances when buying and selling real estate.

“After 40 years Cinch is more committed than ever to delivering unparalleled value and service to the real estate community,” said Steve Upshaw, Cinch CEO. “We continue to leverage our considerable expertise in the real estate industry, along with our suite of digital solutions, to simplify the home management experience for our partners and their customers nationwide.”

Cinch manages a network of more than 18,000 service providers for repair or replacement services. The company offers 24/7 customer service and 180-day service guarantee.

“For over 95 years, The Keyes Company assists buyers and sellers with the most important purchase they can make,” said Mike Pappas, CEO, The Keyes Company. “Our goal is to make the process seamless and stress-free and our new partnership with Cinch will allow us to continue in this direction. We’re thrilled to partner with a reputable company who will further extend the support of our customers.”

“On behalf of Cinch Home Services, I would like to express my gratitude to The Keyes Company for the opportunity to serve their customers,” said Adam Brown, vice president, Cinch Home Services. “We’re excited to be partners in this new initiative and are committed to adding value to Keyes’ transactions by providing plans at competitive pricing backed by superior customer service.”

For more information, please visit cinchrealestate.com.

