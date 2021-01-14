Must-Haves Every Real Estate Agent Needs for Their Home Office

With everything going on, you may be ready to get serious about creating your own home office if you didn’t have one before. If you’re looking for ways to improve your workspace, check out some of these tips below.



Get an Idea of Your Workspace

Like many, you may have started out with a make-shift workspace on your dining room table to keep business running as smoothly as possible. But with working remotely quickly becoming the new normal, you are probably ready to have an actual workspace.

You should start by estimating how much space you can dedicate to your new workspace. Start by finding or reclaiming enough space to fit a desk and create your workspace around that area.



Find Furniture That Suits You

Having a workspace that you like is one thing, but having the right desk with enough space is the next thing you need to figure out. The right desk is one of the most important steps to create a workspace in your home.

After you have chosen your desk, there is one more thing to consider; your desk chair. As a real estate agent, you most likely spend a lot of time in front of your computer, so a comfortable chair is a necessity.

Lighting

Now for the fun part: technology. No, not just a computer or mobile device, but the technology that will help you keep your business moving and help you try out new things.



As working from home has seen an increase in video calls, you may need to purchase a light that will brighten up a darker area. A mini ring light easily snaps on to your computer, and like a full-sized ring light, it can help brighten up your videos. For tips on creating a great video setup, check out this blog.

Have the Right Internet Bandwidth



Aside from having the best lighting for your videos, you will also need to have an internet provider that will handle all of your needs. Check with your service provider to see if your internet can accommodate the amount of video calls or meetings that you need to handle. A slow internet connection may hinder your work abilities, and you don’t want that.



Headphones and Microphones

Being able to hear others is incredibly important for your job. If you do not have a quiet enough workspace at home, you may need to invest in a good pair of headphones that will improve how well you can hear your clients on calls and meetings and block out any extra noise.

Now, hearing your clients is important, but so is your clients’ ability to hear you. If your computer does not have the best microphone, take the time to purchase one that will remove extra noise from your background and will help to amplify your voice. A good microphone will certainly help you out if you are working on other video projects as well.

Working from home might be a challenge, but hopefully you feel ready to build a workspace that will be perfect for you as you continue running your business from home. A good workspace will get you ready to tackle the day and set you up for success. Along with a good workspace, you may need some additional help generating listings. Homes.com is here to help with Homes.com City Sponsor. Secure your city to reach more buyers and sellers in your area. Check it out here.



Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

