Brokers: Fewer Than 1 Percent of All Online Leads Closed in 2020 – There Is a Better Way!

What: Brokerages have been betting big on online lead gen to boost agent recruiting and retention. But with fewer than 1 percent of leads actually closing, is this really the best approach? Tune in to this RISMedia webinar, sponsored by IXACT Contact, to learn about a better way to ensure agent success—one that can work for every agent and not just a select few!

When: Wed., Jan. 20, 2021 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Sponsored By:



Moderated By:



Register now!

Who:



Moderator

Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is also host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Speakers

Shannon McGee is the sales director for IXACT Contact Solutions Inc., a leading real estate CRM and marketing automation solution. McGee is responsible for customer onboarding, retention and support. She possesses years of experience and knowledge of CRM systems and holds a lot of enthusiasm for business automation.

Cristina Silva, principal broker of Real Estate by Referral, has worked in real estate for nearly two decades, starting out as a part-time agent. In that time, she’s started her own training program and has created a business she’s always envisioned. Silva created her company with the experiences, trainings, personal and business development, coaching and mentorship she received.

Don Zimmerman, branch broker at iPro Realty Network, has worked in the real estate industry for over 30 years. His real estate experience has included sales, marketing, broker/owner, principal broker and currently branch broker with iPro Realty Network. Zimmerman works with over 400 agents within iPro Realty Network training on technologies, real estate forms and teaching the fundamentals of real estate.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Winning the Listing Without Discounting Your Fee” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.