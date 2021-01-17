Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, Westchester, New York Properties Announces Leadership Changes

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) New England Properties, Westchester Properties and New York Properties recently announced the promotion of several members: Kathryn Redican to the position of chief operating officer, and Meryl Freedman and Gregg Wagner to senior vice president roles.

In her new role, Redican will work closely with the company’s president and chief executive officer, Candace Adams, to spearhead network-wide financial and performance growth initiatives, oversee enhanced corporate strategy, and implement important communications directives for the brokerage’s more than 1,800 real estate associates throughout the Northeast.

Redican joined BHHS in 2014 and has been instrumental in the development and success of its marketing and communications arm, expanding the brokerage’s reach and subsequent visibility throughout the Northeast, said the company. She has held several leadership roles with the company, among them vice president of Marketing & Business Development, where she managed all marketing and communications directives for the Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island offices. Redican most recently served as vice president of Operations, overseeing the brokerage’s marketing and education departments, as well as its new development division.

“Katie’s (Redican) contributions to the company have been invaluable, but her work in positioning us as a digitally-based organization during the pandemic has been truly remarkable—literally re-positioning our business,” said Candace Adams, president and CEO. “It is a pleasure to work with Katie, and we all look forward to seeing her transition into this very important position.”

“These past seven years have been an incredible period of growth for our company — ones in which I am honored to have participated,” said Redican. “BHHS has been an industry leader, touching literally thousands of individuals and families. I look forward to continuing that tradition, as well as embracing the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

Last January, RISMedia named Redican as a “2020 Real Estate Newsmaker” in the “Futurists” category, which spotlights real estate professionals who are focused on growth and adaptability to achieve new successes, profits and support. In 2015, she was named to the Hartford Business Journal’s “40 Under Forty” list.

A Connecticut native, Redican earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Political Economy from Fordham University. She is a licensed real estate salesperson in Connecticut and New York.

Together, Freedman and Wagner will share oversight of the company’s growth. Their mutual responsibilities will include a concentrated focus on amplifying market share, relationship-building and management, spearheading recruitment initiatives, monitoring sales activities and trends, and providing support for the brokerage’s office leaders and 1,800 sales executives. In addition, Freedman will continue as vice president of Leadership Development for the company and Wagner as vice president of New Homes & Land.

Freedman most recently served as vice president of Leadership Development for BHHS New England Properties, Westchester Properties and New York Properties. A Long Island native, she began her real estate career with Prudential Connecticut Realty, which eventually became Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in 2012. Throughout her tenure, Freedman has held a significant number of influential leadership roles within the organization, including regional vice president of the Northeast and head of BHHS’s prestigious West Hartford office, which saw significant growth under her direction. Freedman was recognized as “Company Leader of the Year” in 2015 and honored as a “Woman of FIRE” by The Commercial Record in 2016.

Originally from Greenwich, Wagner has more than 30 years of experience in real estate, including residential and commercial sales and brokerage management, land acquisition and entitlement, project development, and investment research and valuation. He joined BHHS New England Properties, Westchester Properties and New York Properties in 2018 as regional vice president and director of New Homes and Land, expanding the BHHS’s new home projects footprint throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island and Westchester New York. Prior to this role, Wagner held senior leadership positions at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Sotheby’s International Realty.

“This is an exciting start to the year for our company,” said Candace Adams, president of BHHS New England Properties, Westchester Properties, and New York Properties. “Meryl (Freedman) and Gregg (Wagner) are well-tenured professionals who have already provided a solid foundation for our ongoing growth. An important keystone of their managerial oversight will be the guidance they continue to provide to our leaders and, in turn, our offices of more than 1,800 real estate agents. Both Meryl and Gregg’s enhanced responsibilities will allow us to further strengthen the support we offer our associate base while amplifying our distinct vision and values.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhsneproperties.com.

