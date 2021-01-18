DiSpirito Team Expands Reach as Engel & VÃ¶lkers Rhode Island

For Team Leader Emilio DiSpirito each day is a new opportunity to achieve, to motivate and to inspire.

DiSpirito, a Rhode Island native whose very name suggests spirit and energy, and his six-agent teamâ€”the DiSpirito Teamâ€”provide red-carpet service to customers in Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and Eastern Connecticut.

The team reports to have served more Rhode Island buyers and sellers than any other team in the state, closing out 2020 with an impressive $55 million in sales, an increase of $20 million over the previous year.

It’s a milestone they expect to increase by another $20 million this year, says DiSpirito, who just announced his team’s affiliation with global brokerage EngelÂ & VÃ¶lkers (E&V). In this interview, DiSpirito discusses the team’s brokerage shift and how they’ve planned out their success for the long term.

Barbara Pronin: Emilio, a branding change is big step. Why did you choose Engels & VÃ¶lkers?

Emilio DiSpirito: Actually, we’re very proud that they recruited us. Our team brand is built on a very high-end service approach, on treating every customer as though they are our first priority (which they are) and on giving back to the communities we serve, which is the very embodiment of the iconic Engels & VÃ¶lkers business model.



BP: So, you see the move as a natural step in your growth?

ED: Absolutely. The state of Rhode Island offers 400 miles of picture-perfect coastline with some of the best hospitality, cultural diversity and cuisine in the nation. As Engels & VÃ¶lkers Rhode Island, we will bring this advantage to a global resource with sales and relocations in 34 countries on five continents, and we have leading technologyâ€” technology that will allow us to focus on building a lasting pipeline of business even in a time with the lowest inventory on record.

BP: The year behind us was one of great challenge and change. Do you think your team’s response to those challenges accounts for your record-breaking year?

ED: I do. We were quick to see what was coming as the pandemic took hold, and we were already well-versed in the use of tech-enabled home showings, so we were able to pivot quickly when we needed to. We never stopped showing homes in person, with strict safety protocols in place, of course, but we were also well-prepared, as consumer demand soared, to show homes virtually to out-of-towners and vulnerable clients.

BP: Tell us a little about your team and how you operate?

ED: I have an incredible team, people who specialize in all aspects of real estate, supported by the world’s most customer-focused admin teamâ€”and we are truly collaborative. Every day starts with a 7 a.m. call, so that we are all on the same page on every transaction and on every plan going forward. We motivate each other, and it’s our own passion for excellence that ensures that every client gets full value.

BP: And even in the midst of this very busy year, you find time to continue your mentoring activities?

ED: I think it’s important to help other teams and agents refine their business skills, whether or not they choose to work under our brand, so I’m always honored to speakâ€”and hopefully motivateâ€”when I’m asked.

BP: And the radio show?

ED: We do a radio show on Sunday mornings on News Radio 104.7 FM and 920 AM, and on the iHeart Radio appâ€”primarily so that businesses and the general public have the most current information about what’s happening in the real estate market. We use content from the show to send short videos to our clients. We also have a podcast on SoundCloud. In 2019, PropertySpark ranked us the No. 1 Social Media Influencers in Rhode Island, and now we’ll be doing a new podcast to help us connect directly with Engels & VÃ¶lkers’ luxury agents around the world.

BP: It sounds like this will be another exciting year. What are your goals going forward?

ED: Practically speaking, in addition to meeting our $75 million sales goal, we want to increase our average sale price by 20 percent. Our sweet spot now is around $400,000, which is higher than the Rhode Island state average, but we think we can improve on that. Also, I would also like to add as many as 40 agents to the E&V brokerageâ€”agents with the same level of commitment to kid-glove customer service that have brought us to where we are now. We could not be happier to be the inaugural shop, bringing the E&V brand to our market and our clients. It’s an honor and a privilege, one that brings added value for our clients, and we’re excited about the path that lies ahead of us.



Barbara Pronin is a contributing editor to RISMedia.