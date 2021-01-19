Set Your Agents Up for Success Come Tax Time

NAR PULSE—Taxes are complicated, but they don’t have to be scary. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness’ Tax Summit will teach your agents how to file their quarterly taxes, learn ways to avoid audits and review solutions if they owe the IRS. Encourage them to register today!

2022 NAR Leadership Academy

NAR is now accepting applications for the 2022 Leadership Academy. This program identifies, inspires and mentors emerging leaders from the local and state association level, and allows future leaders to experience multiple facets of leadership and define their leadership style along the way. Application deadline is Feb. 12, 2021.

Make 2021 a Year of Growth

Successfully growing your business this year means accessing tools and resources that make your job easier and help you reach new clients. The REALTOR Benefits® Program partners offer the tools and training you need, along with exclusive discounts for NAR members. Learn more.