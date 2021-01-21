Real Estate Webmasters Introduces New Art Director

Real Estate Webmasters (REW) recently announced its new art director, Amy Pye.

Pye is an industry veteran and leader. Having worked on branding and design campaigns for the likes of 7-11 and Intell, she brings her 15 years of art director and design experience to Real Estate Webmasters.

“We brought on Amy to lead the design function through this unprecedented explosion of demand to ensure that our existing talent is bringing their best every day and to welcome new uber-talented designers in both web and branding,” REW CEO Morgan Carey said.

Rye is not unfamiliar with REW, having been a freelance contract designer for many years with the company providing branding and design services including the branding for https://www.carlycarey.com, which belongs to Carey’s wife, a REALTOR® with RE/MAX.

“I am thrilled to be joining the great talent at REW and excited to lead the team through its next phase of growth and development. The work that the REW designers have produced to date is a testament to their skills, and I’m excited to help build on the already solid foundation,” said Pye.

For more information, please visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.

