4 Items Every New Pet Owner Needs to Protect Their Home

If you’re a new pet owner and want to protect your place, there are a few things you can do to help keep your house in tip-top shape while your furry friend is potty training and learning the rules of their new home. Every new pet owner should have these four items on hand.

Enzyme Spray

No matter how hard you work at potty training, your new pet will likely have some accidents. Keep a cool head and don’t worry too much about accidents if you have some enzyme spray in your arsenal. This cleaner will not only help clean the spot, but will also reduce the urine smell completely.

Handheld Carpet Cleaner

While enzyme spray will ensure that your house doesn’t smell, to keep your carpets truly spic and span, consider purchasing a handheld carpet cleaner. These are invaluable for any pet mess—from potty accidents to stomach upset and muddy paw prints.

Pet-Safe Cleaning Supplies

Keeping your home clean is imperative, but your usual bathroom and kitchen cleaning supplies may actually contain harmful chemicals or oils that could be dangerous for pets. Before you start on your normal daily chores, be sure your current cleaning supplies are safe for your furry friend.

Bite Deterrent Spray

Puppies are prone to chew and bite whatever they can find, and unfortunately, this can mean disaster for your home. If you find that there is a spot your dog is prone to biting, cover it with a pet-safe spray that is designed to taste and smell bitter. Your pet will likely move on to a more welcoming material—ideally their own chew toy.

Protecting your home after bringing in a new pet can be a challenge, but the right tools can make the job easier than you imagined.