7 Basic Tools No Homeowner Should Live Without

From upgrades to quick repairs to preventative property maintenance, there are plenty of reasons every homeowner needs a great set of basic tools at their disposal. Here are the seven basic tools every homeowner should have in their arsenal.

A Pair of Screwdrivers

It’s imperative to have a pair of screwdrivers on hand for repairs and maintenance needs. While it’s preferable to have a set that includes multiple heads for a variety of projects around the house, at the very least, make sure you have a Phillips head (or cross) screwdriver and a flat-head screwdriver.

Electric Drill

For those looking to save a little time, an electric drill is your best bet. A good drill set will come with multiple bits to ensure you have the ability to tackle multiple projects and screws of various shapes and sizes.

A Hammer

Perhaps a no-brainer, a hammer can be used for a variety of projects around the home. From actual repairs to simply hanging your favorite wall art, a hammer is a tool no homeowner should live without.

A Set of Wrenches

Another tool that requires multiple sizes and shapes, wrenches are valuable for assembling furniture and for tightening a loose bolt under the sink. Ideally, you should work toward collecting a few different sizes to tackle multiple repair needs, but if you’re just beginning to build your toolkit, invest in both an adjustable wrench and an allen wrench key set.

Tape Measure

Whether you are working on a more extensive project or simply trying to find the best spot in the house for your antique china hutch, a tape measure is an essential tool that will come in handy more often than you think.

Stud Finder

Relatively inexpensive and easy to find in just about any hardware section, a stud finder is useful for hanging heavy wall art and mounting shelves. It will even come in handy for those tackling more extensive home renovations.

Pipe Repair Kit

In the event of a burst or cracked pipe, you’ll want to turn off the water and repair the pipe as soon as possible to prevent water from gushing out. Having a pipe repair kit on hand for emergency repairs is crucial for homeowners in a pinch. Fiberglass pipe repair kits are generally inexpensive and are safe for food and water service lines. Be sure to double-check your specific brand and have it at the ready for an easy or temporary fix.

No one wants to find themselves in the middle of a project without the necessary tools to complete the job, and no homeowner should find themselves unable to make simple repairs.