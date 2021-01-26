NAR Opens Application Window for 2021 Good Neighbor Awards

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the altruistic efforts of America’s 1.4 million REALTORS®, the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently announced that it has begun accepting applications for the 2021 Good Neighbor Awards. The program was created to recognize REALTORS® who have made an extraordinary impact in their communities through volunteer service.

Five winners will each receive a $10,000 grant for their nonprofit organization and will be recognized at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Diego, earning travel expenses to the conference and considerable media exposure for their cause. Five honorable mentions will also each receive a $2,500 grant.

“I’m proud that REALTORS® across this country continue to build on our strong tradition of giving back through volunteer service, particularly during a time when so many are in need,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, noting that nearly three in four REALTORS® reported volunteering in their community in 2020.

Content Square 1.

“NAR’s support of that important work further exemplifies the commitment that all REALTORS® have made to their communities, clients and neighbors,” added Oppler, a REALTOR® from Franklin Lakes, N.J., and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

Since 2000, the Good Neighbor Awards program has donated nearly $1.4 million to REALTOR®-led nonprofits around the country. The awards program is supported by realtor.com®.

“The pandemic has brought new challenges to so many and shined a brighter light on the importance of giving and volunteerism,” said realtor.com® CMO Mickey Neuberger. Realtor.com® is the Good Neighbor Awards’ primary sponsor and also sponsors the Web Choice Favorite, which awards additional grant money to the three finalists who receive the most votes from the public. “At realtor.com®, we know that home and community are more important than ever right now, so we are proud to show our support and gratitude to the REALTOR® volunteers who stepped up during this extremely difficult time.”

Content Square 2.

Last year’s winners contributed thousands of hours and raised millions of dollars for their respective causes.

2020 Good Neighbor Award Winner Linda K. Brown, who builds tiny homes for the chronically homeless, says her nonprofit continues to benefit from the exposure it earned as a result of her award.

“There are no words to adequately express the feeling of being recognized nationwide by NAR and my peers,” Brown said, noting that she has received multiple calls from other REALTORS® asking how they can develop their own tiny home village. “That awareness has brought great interest in Eden Village and has been so valuable toward the cause of helping ensure no one sleeps outside, not just in my community but in towns and cities all over the country.”

Content Square 3.

Nominees are chosen for the award based on their personal impact on their community through volunteer work. To be eligible, nominees must be NAR members in good standing. Good Neighbor Award entries must be received by Friday, May 7, 2021. For additional details, judging criteria and to download the online nomination form, call 800-874-6500 or visit nar.realtor/gna.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.

