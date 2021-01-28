Century 21 System Raises $2.5 Million for Easterseals

Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently announced that in 2020 the CENTURY 21® System collectively raised more than $2.5 million for Easterseals, an organization that for more than 100 years has been providing exceptional services, education, outreach and advocacy so people with disabilities can live, learn, work and thrive in their communities. Since the inception of this philanthropic partnership in 1979, the CENTURY 21 network’s independent franchisees and sales professionals have collaborated to raise a total of $129 million. As the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2021, it also commemorates its 42 years of partnership with Easterseals, one of America’s largest nonprofit health care organizations providing comprehensive health care services and supports wellness to more than 1.5 million individuals with disabilities and their families annually.

“Easterseals is an integral part of our history of innovation and transforming the way real estate is done because they, like us, have affiliates in local communities that deliver extraordinary outcomes-based services and experiences to their customers, the one in four Americans living with disability today,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “Helping others thrive is baked into the overall mindset of our family of sales professionals that call the CENTURY 21 brand home.”

“Our friends in the CENTURY 21 brand are truly relentless,” said Angela F. Williams, Easterseals president and CEO, referring to the $2.5 million raised during the pandemic. “We are grateful to the CENTURY 21 System for their commitment to Easterseals, ensuring that support for services critical to children and adults with disabilities—regardless of age or ability—is available so they are 100 percent included in their communities and 100 percent empowered to reach their potential in life.”

In 2020, for the seventh consecutive year, the top three Easterseals fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System were:

1. CENTURY 21 Town & Country; Utica, Mich.

2. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company; Dallas, Texas

3. CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd.; Barrie, Ontario, Canada.

This is the 24th straight year that CENTURY 21 Town & Country has held the top spot among brokerages for fundraising efforts to benefit Easterseals. In fact, in 2020, CENTURY 21 Town & Country raised a record $1,638,574.

This year, 13 of the Top 21 leading the CENTURY 21® System fundraisers are Canadian firms, led by CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth in Ontario. The “Top 21” North American Fundraisers for Easterseals in 2020 are:

1. CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Utica, Mich.

2. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Dallas, Texas

3. CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd., Barrie, Ontario, Canada

4. CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Carmel, Ind.

5. CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc., Markham, Ontario, Canada

6. CENTURY 21 Heritage Group Ltd., Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

7. CENTURY 21 Dome Realty Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

8. CENTURY 21 Real Estate Center, Lynnwood, Wash.

9. CENTURY 21 Executives Realty Ltd., Vernon, British Columbia, Canada

10. CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, Inc., Lynnwood, Wash.

11. CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd., Woodstock, Ontario, Canada

12. CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada

13. CENTURY 21 Fusion, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

14. CENTURY 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

15. CENTURY 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

16. CENTURY 21 Arizona Foothills, Phoenix, Arizona

17. CENTURY 21 Coleman-Hornsby, Morris, Illinois

18. CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, Apollo Beach, Fla.

19. CENTURY 21 Westman Realty Ltd., Brandon, Manitoba, Canada

20. CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd., Oakville, Ontario, Canada

21. CENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alberta, Canada

Special recognition of the achievements of the “Top 21” companies, and all other CENTURY 21 network companies who raised funds for Easterseals in 2020, will occur throughout the year at virtual (and hopefully live events) as well as on the CENTURY 21 System internal and external communications channels.



