Brokers: How to Include iBuying in a Full-Service Brokerage Model

What: The days of pushing iBuyer solutions aside are in the past. Modern brokerages understand that consumers will search out the services that best meet their needs, and in some cases, that might mean iBuying. This doesn’t, however, have to mean brokers lose out on business. In fact, this is an opportunity to bring an additional value proposition in-house. Tune into this upcoming RISMedia webinar, during which real estate experts will share the benefits of including iBuying in a full-service brokerage model.

When: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. MT / 12 p.m. PT

Register now!

Sponsored By:



Moderated By:



Paul Sessum’s real estate career began over thirteen years ago in the Los Angeles area. His forte in real estate is in working with individual clients and their specific needs on a very focused and engaging basis. Sessum has been associated with Keller Williams Realty World Media Center since 2006. In 2017, he began to coach real estate associates nationwide under the direction of Workman Success Systems.

Speakers:



Both a tech guy and a real estate pro, Lane Hornung is a respected innovator, as well as accomplished REALTOR® and broker. Recognized as one of the most admired CEOs of the Denver area, his passion in real estate propelled 8z Real Estate into the No. 1 brokerage in Colorado. More recently, Hornung co-founded zavvie—a complete iBuyer solution for brokerages that makes the experience simple and seamless for iBuyers and agents to work together in the best interest of the consumer.

Nikki Coppa began her career in organized real estate in San Diego County in 1999. As a single parent, she focused her efforts specifically on residential sales until she began volunteering at her local association in 2004. She than began serving on local committees, ascending to serve as president of the Pacific Southwest Association of REALTORS® in 2011. She is now the chief compliance officer and managing broker for Century 21 Award’s 14 offices throughout Southern California. She directly oversees and supports over 800 agents.

Derek Taylor is a serial real estate technologist and real estate broker with over 15 years in the industry. He currently cherishes his role as vice president of Product Technology for JPAR Real Estate, one of the largest independent brokerages in the United States. As an active real estate practitioner, teacher and trainer, Taylor has mastered the ability translate complicated technology platforms into terms real estate agents can understand and implement into their businesses.



Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “Fewer Than 1 Percent of All Online Leads Closed in 2020 – There Is a Better Way” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.