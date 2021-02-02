Bill Biros’ Group Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

Diane Glass, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, recently announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate has joined the firm. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate is the market leader in the Beverly, Morgan Park and Mt. Greenwood neighborhoods of Chicago, Illinois, as well as the village of Evergreen Park, Illinois, where their office is located at 3580 W. 95th Street. In 2020, their closed sales volume exceeded $104 million.

Glass said, “It’s really an honor to welcome Bill and his wonderful agents to our company. It’s always a joy to recognize excellence in real estate and the reputation that the Biros name carries throughout Chicago and the southwest suburbs is truly impressive and a great fit for us as we expand our services into important new communities.”

“It’s been a pleasure to get to know Bill and find that we are kindred spirits in how we value agents, their clients and our local communities,” said Mark Pasquesi, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago. “After all, real estate is a local business and the Biros name is synonymous with good will in the neighborhoods they serve. Similar to our company, Biros agents work in the neighborhoods they call home and are active, involved and respected community members. We welcome Bill and his agents to our company and look forward to joining forces to offer real estate consumers in the southwest suburbs the best possible real estate experience.”

Bill Biros, founder of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate, said, “This is an exciting day. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago is an incredible organization, and my agents, many who have been with me more than 30 years, will benefit from even more opportunities as a result. People have always been the secret to my company’s success—good people who value professionalism and integrity. Diane and Mark share these same values, and I’m delighted that my company will now be part of a larger real estate family. I expect it to thrive moving forward as part of a growing organization, while maintaining its deep roots in our local neighborhoods.”

Laura Freeman will continue as managing broker of the office. She will also join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago leadership team. Biros will continue to be active in the office as a broker, mentor and founder. Biros Real Estate was founded in 1982, affiliated with Prudential Real Estate in 1996 and became Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Biros Real Estate in 2014.

This is the second expansion Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago has announced in 2021. On Jan. 5, 2021, they acquired Live Here Chicago, the boutique residential listing and sales firm that formed a new division called Live Here Rental Group.

For more information, please visit www.bhhschicago.com.