Virtual Assistants Explained: The Pros, the Cons and How to Hire

Virtual assistants were the trending topic of 2020 in real estate. With the new year, there has never been a more important time to optimize your virtual real estate operations—especially during this pandemic. It’s time to double down.
Considering a virtual assistant (VA) for your business? This quick read can help you make an informed decision.
The Case for Virtual Assistants
VAs have existed since the 1980s, and the biggest U.S. corporations have used VA services for decades. In fact, they’re a huge factor to their growth model.
The right VA will complete all the necessary grunt work so that your local team can focus on producing higher-level results and growing the business. The question is, how do you find the right assistant?
Choosing the Right Virtual Assistant Service Provider
Fundamentally, there are four types of VA companies, each catering to different sets of needs as described below.
1. Database of Freelancers
This servicer displays VA profiles mainly for part-time gigs. Prices vary per assistant and users must find, contact, select and vet VA candidates themselves.
Pros: Great for one-time, off-hand projects
Cons: Skills and experience typically not vetted by provider
2. Project-Based Freelancers
This servicer attracts both VA candidates and clients to their website and charges an access fee. Users must find, contact, select and vet VA candidates themselves.
Pros: Great for a one-time seasonal project
Cons: Skills and experience typically not vetted by provider
3. Done ‘For’ You
This servicer attracts both VA candidates and clients to their website and acts as a staffing company. The roles that are offered can be limited and specific to a niche.
Pros: An affordable alternative to a traditional employee
Cons: Limited to a few roles and responsibilities and lower-value tasks
4. Done ‘With’ You
This type of virtual assistant services company, such as MyOutDesk, consults and caters to the needs of each client and addresses growth opportunities through outsourcing business processes.
The servicer provides and organizes a thorough talent-matching process, background checks, business process optimization tools and strategy consultations. The servicer also acts as the de facto HR department for the virtual assistant, boosting morale through healthcare benefits, bonuses and PTO for the VA.
Pros: As affordable as all other VA services, this servicer provides the greatest selection of professional skill sets within an exclusive and competitive talent pool, offering a powerful model and strategic partnership for businesses looking to scale up.
Cons: Not ideal for one-time projects
Things to Consider
Since not all virtual assistant providers are created equal, REALTORS® need to consider the type of provider that would best serve their needs.
When you keep a growth mindset as a real estate professional, you’ll have a lot of opportunities to fix things and reap the benefits—and only a select few VA servicers can strategize with you.
After several years of working in the real estate industry, Daniel Ramsey—founder and CEO of MyOutDesk—realized that REALTORS® spend too much time doing tasks that are necessary but highly administrative, routine and time-consuming. In 2008, he founded MyOutDesk with a vision to provide REALTORS® with indispensable leverage through real estate virtual professionals to aid them in regaining time and freedom and have the ability to grow their business, all while reducing costs. To learn more, please visit www.myoutdesk.com/services.