Virtual Assistants Explained: The Pros, the Cons and How to Hire

Virtual assistants were the trending topic of 2020 in real estate. With the new year, there has never been a more important time to optimize your virtual real estate operations—especially during this pandemic. It’s time to double down.

Considering a virtual assistant (VA) for your business? This quick read can help you make an informed decision.

The Case for Virtual Assistants

VAs have existed since the 1980s, and the biggest U.S. corporations have used VA services for decades. In fact, they’re a huge factor to their growth model.

The right VA will complete all the necessary grunt work so that your local team can focus on producing higher-level results and growing the business. The question is, how do you find the right assistant?

Choosing the Right Virtual Assistant Service Provider

Fundamentally, there are four types of VA companies, each catering to different sets of needs as described below.

1. Database of Freelancers

This servicer displays VA profiles mainly for part-time gigs. Prices vary per assistant and users must find, contact, select and vet VA candidates themselves.

Pros: Great for one-time, off-hand projects

Cons: Skills and experience typically not vetted by provider

2. Project-Based Freelancers

This servicer attracts both VA candidates and clients to their website and charges an access fee. Users must find, contact, select and vet VA candidates themselves.

Pros: Great for a one-time seasonal project

Cons: Skills and experience typically not vetted by provider

3. Done ‘For’ You

This servicer attracts both VA candidates and clients to their website and acts as a staffing company. The roles that are offered can be limited and specific to a niche.

Pros: An affordable alternative to a traditional employee

Cons: Limited to a few roles and responsibilities and lower-value tasks

4. Done ‘With’ You

This type of virtual assistant services company, such as MyOutDesk, consults and caters to the needs of each client and addresses growth opportunities through outsourcing business processes.

The servicer provides and organizes a thorough talent-matching process, background checks, business process optimization tools and strategy consultations. The servicer also acts as the de facto HR department for the virtual assistant, boosting morale through healthcare benefits, bonuses and PTO for the VA.

Pros: As affordable as all other VA services, this servicer provides the greatest selection of professional skill sets within an exclusive and competitive talent pool, offering a powerful model and strategic partnership for businesses looking to scale up.

Cons: Not ideal for one-time projects

Things to Consider

Since not all virtual assistant providers are created equal, REALTORS® need to consider the type of provider that would best serve their needs.

When you keep a growth mindset as a real estate professional, you’ll have a lot of opportunities to fix things and reap the benefits—and only a select few VA servicers can strategize with you.