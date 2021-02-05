ShelterZoom Partners With Vatican for Humanity 2.0 Initiative

ShelterZoom, developer of DocuWalk, recently announced it has signed a strategic public-private partnership with Humanity 2.0, a nonprofit, non-government organization established by the Dicastery of Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See (the Vatican) along with a consortium of leaders and luminaries.

Humanity 2.0 is focused on “identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing through technology and thought leadership.”

Through the partnership, ShelterZoom will support and power Humanity 2.0’s impact programs through a document management solution that handles, processes and distributes documents and agreements to all engaged collaborators. The platform is expected to launch in March 2021.

“We are excited to be working with an initiative with a powerful mission like Humanity 2.0. This collaboration will help support and advance our aligned missions of integrating technology in a safe and sustainable way that will achieve the human flourishing initiative,” said Chao Cheng-Shorland, CEO and founder of ShelterZoom.

“ShelterZoom is committed to the development of bold and innovative technologies and has some very advanced blockchain services in play,” said Matthew Sanders, CEO and co-founder of Humanity 2.0. “We are looking to work with ShelterZoom to establish a safe and secure platform to help advance our aligned goals of integrating new technology for the betterment of humanity. Humanity 2.0 is looking forward to working closely with ShelterZoom to build on the missions of both organizations.”

Cheng-Shorland and ShelterZoom Co-Founder and President Allen Alishahi will be attending a two-day conference at the Vatican where leaders from the business world will share insights, and guests such as Sean Penn and James Cameron will reportedly be screening their latest film.

ShelterZoom has announced several growth developments even amid these challenging times. Cheng-Shorland and Alishahi were both recently named to RISMedia’s list of 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers for their innovative technology and positive contributions to the real estate industry. They recently released version 3.0 of DocuWalk, which provides additional options for users to manage and interact with their documents.

“Real estate agents were a huge success story during the pandemic. The way they pivoted quickly to make transactions happen with as few in-person interactions as possible was truly an inspiration. We saw a surge early on in the pandemic for our DocuWalk software simply because agents needed a secure digital platform to manage their contracts,” Cheng-Shorland tells RISMedia. “I’m sure the next year will see even more uptake of technology since it has now become commonplace as part of our industry.”

