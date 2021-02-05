Stuck at Home for Valentine’s Day? Make a It a Date Night In

For many couples this Valentine’s Day, as we strive to crush a global pandemic, celebrating with a romantic date night doesn’t seem to be in the cards. But staying in shouldn’t make the evening a bust.

Incurable romantics offer these tips for making a shut-in Valentine’s evening fun, special and memorable:

Brew Your Own Beer – For under $50, you can buy a craft beer kit online and spend the evening making your own beer. Forget the champagne, have some fun and enjoy the fruits of your labor. (If beer is not your thing, look up a mixology lesson and create a few new, tasty cocktails.)

Take a Cooking Class – There are plenty of virtual classes to choose from, so browse and pick your favorite. Learn together as you make a souffle, cook up some lobster thermidor or master the art of chocolate-making.

Take a Salsa Dance Lesson – Even if dancing is not your thing, a beginner’s class on YouTube can help you channel your inner dancer in the privacy of your own living room.

Learn a Language – Drink French wine as you learn to speak French. Have some tapas as you learn some Spanish. A YouTube video can get you started, or download an app like Duolingo and continue learning together after your date night.

Picnic in Your Living Room – Pack a basket with wine, strawberries and a selection of other shareable finger foods. Dim the lights, play some music and enjoy a romantic picnic at home. Even pack in a book of romantic poetry and take turns reading them aloud—or each of you write your own love poem.

Make It a Spa Night – Pamper each other with scented oil massage or, a candle-lit bath, and make the date night a romantic evening you will not soon forget.