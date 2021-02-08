3 UnitedÂ® Real Estate Leaders Named 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

UnitedÂ® Real Estate recently announced that three of United’s leaders have been named to RISMedia’sÂ 2021 Real Estate NewsmakersÂ list.

Dan Duffy, chief executive officer of United Real Estate, has been named a “Luminary” for his vision and innovation, leading his team to achieve tremendous growth by adding 5,700 agents and doubling the size of the company in the past 12 months.

“We are, as an industry, getting healthy and we can thank the predators for that. Instead of disdain for the predators, we should welcome them and thank them for the wake-up call and then out-run and out-maneuver them,” stated Duffy.

Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate, has been named a “Trailblazer” for his role in United’s record-setting performance and growth of its franchise and company-owned operations.

“Our aim is to continuously improve the way real estate brokerage is done across America. We achieve this by delivering an unparalleled business model and support services and systems on which to execute. None of us are as smart or as strong as all of us,” said Haase. We appreciate the recognition by our industry stalwarts while never forgetting that it is our agents, our employees and our clients who really make our success possible.”

Phillip Cantrell, chief executive officer of Benchmark Realty, a United Company, has also been named a “Trailblazer” for incorporating new technology, training and support for his team. In late 2020, Cantrell and his 1,300 affiliates joined United Real Estate in a merger.

“As leaders, our paramount responsibility is not to rest on our laurels, but to engage in a constant quest to understand how to integrate new technologies, new structures and new strategies into our businesses, or we will surely face the consequences of failing to satisfy consumer demand,” said Cantrell.

In 2020, United Real Estate received national attention for its mergers with Nashville-basedÂ Benchmark RealtyÂ andÂ Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), based in Atlanta.

The company also announced an initiative to return $1 billion in transactional efficiencies to the company’s agents and to the economies in markets served by 2025; United gives back agent commission dollars normally retained by traditional brokerages through its 100% commission, transaction-based model.

The firm also recently announced deployment completion of its cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Brokerage Productivity Platform. This virtual platform utilizes proprietary SEO algorithms to identify, retain and convert business leads for its agents and brokerages. Powered by a 1.8-plus million listings data warehouse, it reportedly generates over 3 million monthly visitors to United’s websites and 30,000 leads per year.

United Real Estate has a network of more than 100 franchised and company-owned offices, 10,500 agents closing over 48,000 transactions and $12 billion in real estate sales annually, said the company.

Source: United Real Estate