3 Luxury Staging Trends to Take ‘Center Stage’ In 2021

Most luxury real estate professionals and their clients know staging trends are important. But did you know staging changes as the market evolves?

Of course, there are timeless aspects of staging…

Aspects like making repairs, depersonalizing the space, or giving the place a fresh coat of paint that will never go out of style.

And yet, are you aware that there’s more than one way to “go neutral” these days? Or that some color palettes end up making a comeback? Or that luxury staging can afford to take more risks?

Having a grasp on the latest staging trends gives you that extra edge over your competitors, and while having an expert stager is half the battle, you’re ultimately responsible for the end result.

That means you should have a grasp on staging trends yourself.

So, let’s take a look at some of the staging trends that are set to make a comeback in 2021, and some of the new staging trends that have emerged from nearly a year spent in quarantine.

1. Warm Tones Are Making a Comeback



It’s true—the stark, minimal whites and grays that took center stage (no pun intended) for over a decade at open houses are taking a backseat to warmer, more inviting palettes as the year comes to a close.

And while it’s important to choose a neutral that fits the home’s location, lighting, and the room’s existing color palette, Certified Canadian Staging Professional (CSP™) Elite and Luxury Specialist Lori Pedersen told the Institute, “Grays have been in for ten or fifteen years it seems, and people are definitely now gravitating towards warmer tones. Really nice beiges are coming back—definitely not the caramels and the tans that were even before the grays—so no yellow-toned beiges, but nice soothing and warm beiges.”

This is especially true in homes that offer a closer connection to nature, like those in mountain towns or beachfront property as they help to tie in the natural scenery.

2. ‘Creature Comforts’ Sell



As luxury real estate coach and speaker Matt Ferrara said in a recent interview with The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing (The Institute), “Real estate is about people standing at the corner of life and change.”

And right now, even the most successful clients are seeking comfort, certainty, and security as the world deals with the pandemic. Clients aren’t just buying homes; they’re buying their own little sanctuary away from the chaos.

Staging is your opportunity to show them the kind of comfortable oasis your listing can offer. You can achieve this with more throw pillows, blankets, staged coffee and tea areas, and even outdoor dining areas.

When staging is complete, a prospective buyer should be able to look at the space and think, “Yes, this feels like a space I’d like to spend a lot of time in, even if I can’t travel, even if I can’t dine out and even if the kids are home with me while I’m working.”

3. Black Statement Pieces Are Back

Another unexpected luxury trend making a comeback? Black.

Black statement pieces can help draw the buyer’s eye to the best features of the home.

In our interview with expert stager Pedersen, she added, “Staging in the last few years has been very neutral—nothing very jarring or shocking—just very smooth. But we’re seeing a resurgence back to black. Black is showing a strong place in staging. When everything is neutral and smooth, your eye has nowhere to rest.”

“But if we ground things with black pieces, like art that has a black frame, or a beautiful black marble island in a kitchen, those are things that really draw your eye. So, if we can position some black elements in the space, we can literally draw the buyer’s eye out to the selling feature.”

On that note, Pedersen also mentions that in the luxury market, it’s okay to take some risks. Luxury buyers are typically looking for something a bit more notable and memorable, so staging has a bit more creative leeway here than in the traditional market.

Diane Hartley is the president of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the upper-tier residential market. Hartley brings her passion for luxury marketing and more than 20 years of experience growing and leading businesses to her role as president of the Institute.