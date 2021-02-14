NAR Applauds HUD for Protecting LGBTQ Civil Rights

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently applauded the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) announcement that it will enforce the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. HUD’s move, based on the Supreme Court’s reasoning from last June’s Bostock decision, effectively expands civil rights protections to LGBTQ Americans seeking housing and housing-related services. The decision follows an executive order from the Biden administration directing federal agencies to implement the Supreme Court’s interpretation in all federal civil rights activities.

“NAR has long championed LGBTQ rights in the housing market, first calling for expanded protections in 2011,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler, a REALTORS® from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. “There are few greater human needs than housing, and to exclude LGBTQ individuals from the protections afforded to other Americans is cruel. This is a just and historic decision by HUD.”

Since 2011, NAR’s Code of Ethics obligates REALTORS® to provide equal professional service without discrimination based on sexual orientation. In 2013, that obligation was extended to include gender identity.

NAR opposes discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, sexual orientation, gender identity and national origin.



