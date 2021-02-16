Propertybase Acquires Unify

Propertybase, a global real estate software company, recently announced the acquisition of Cross Media, LLC, producer of Unify, a full suite mortgage-specific “Business Growth Platform.”

Serving more than 80 mortgage companies across North America, Unify offers a turnkey platform with several tools: a customer relationship management (CRM), real-time Loan Origination System (LOS) integrations, intelligent mortgage inquiry alerts actively mining potential borrower data, marketing automation, a mobile app and more.

“After an extensive evaluation process to identify an authoritative market leader, we’re thrilled to welcome the Unify team into our Propertybase family,” said Vance Loiselle, CEO of Propertybase. “Unify’s differentiated product offering and commitment to exceptional service accelerates our plans to streamline how real estate and mortgage professionals can effectively use innovative digital solutions to drive revenue.”

“Unify was founded with the vision that software should play an integral part in the mortgage industry,” added Scott Lidberg, CEO and founder of Cross Media, LLC. “Joining forces with Propertybase is an exciting achievement which will allow us to not only amplify our current client offerings but unlock cutting-edge potential for the entire industry.”

As part of the acquisition, the Unify product will continue to operate as an independent entity while continuing to be enhanced under the Propertybase family of brands.

For more information, please visit www.propertybase.com.