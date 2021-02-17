zavvie and Fathom Realty Partner With ‘Fathom Offers’

zavvie and Fathom Holdings Inc., a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, recently announced that the companies will work together to power “Fathom Offers,” a service that lets homeowners receive and compare multiple offers for their homes.

With Fathom Offers, powered by zavvie, agents will have access to additional home selling alternatives, including attracting iBuyers and providing “buy before you sell” solutions. iBuyers are qualified homebuyers, typically technology companies, that purchase homes for cash in as little as two weeks, without touring a property or attending an open house. “Buy before you sell” is a bridge option that allows homeowners to buy their next home before selling and moving out of their current home.

“zavvie’s custom, centralized selling solutions platform helps connect agents, home sellers and selling solution providers. Our partnership provides Fathom agents with additional technology tools that allow their clients to receive multiple offers on their homes with the push of a button,” said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. “As we continue to focus on ensuring Fathom agents are set up for success, we are committed to bringing them a robust suite of products and services to help increase their productivity.”

“We are excited to partner with Fathom to help their agents generate more seller leads and win more listings,” said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. “We built zavvie for brokerages like Fathom Realty, an agent-centric brokerage putting modern agents at the center of every sale. Consumers want to quickly sell their homes at the best price. With multiple options for home sellers in today’s market, Fathom Offers simplifies the process and gives agents the tools they need to sell more homes and grow their businesses.”

For more information, please visit www.zavvie.com or www.fathomrealty.com.