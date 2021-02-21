RPR: Reimagined, Redesigned and Rebuilt—Just for REALTORS®

Since 2010, REALTORS® have relied on RPR®—Realtors Property Resource®—to give them on-the-go access to comprehensive data, powerful analytics and client-friendly reports. A refreshed version goes live in late February. It offers the same excellent features REALTORS® have come to expect but with many new elements and enhancements created with one user in mind—the REALTOR®.

The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) goal for the RPR® update is simple—to save members time and money through an all-encompassing platform that’s as user-friendly and intuitive as possible. To determine what changes and updates would be most beneficial to REALTORS®, the RPR® team turned to research and data collected from users over several years.

What’s New With RPR®?



Cleaner Interface

A crisp new design and 30% wider format provides a more visually pleasing platform with increased white space, larger font and bigger images. This decluttered approach is inherently simpler to use, putting members’ most frequently used items upfront so that they are more accessible.

More Productive Homepage

The new RPR® homepage helps you easily answer the question, “What do I want to do today?” No matter what your task, the new homepage makes your business goals easier to accomplish with features that boost productivity. Plus, the 24/7 helpline and live chat are there when you need help.

Timesaving shortcuts are now front and center. Fresh, easy-to-interpret icons make it simpler for REALTORS® to take advantage of more tools and resources. With one tap, you can learn to prospect for clients, search using a map, create a report or comparative market analysis, perform an investor analysis and much more.

New customization options allow you to select and organize data and content according to your preference and in the most useful way for your business. RPR®’s redesigned homepage gives you quick access to current or past listings, as well as saved and recent properties, searches and reports. You can now define “My Market” areas, monitor market activity with fast access to statistics and trends, and instantly create hot sheets.

Improved Search Tools

Searching in the refreshed RPR® will give you easy access to facts on most any property—on or off market—and the flexibility to view properties in List, Map and Photo views. RPR® is the only application that creates a platform for both residential and commercial properties that can be quickly navigated through a simple toggle switch.

Putting RPR® to the Test

RPR® consistently receives extremely positive feedback and customer satisfaction scores, so what prompted the team to reimagine, redesign and rebuild the platform? We learned that most members were underutilizing RPR®, not taking full advantage of the many features and powerful business tools. To better serve members, we streamlined and simplified the platform so users could easily discover new and productive uses.

Through extensive research that included one-on-one interviews, qualitative and quantitative studies, think tanks, an advisory council, and user groups, we identified what REALTORS® wanted and needed. This trove of data informed the RPR® team as to what changes would bring the most value and be most advantageous to our members’ productivity and bottom line. The result is a simpler, stronger, superior tool to help REALTORS® succeed.

No other application can do what RPR® can do. It is one of NAR’s most innovative and valuable benefits, available exclusively to REALTORS® at no additional cost. As a wholly owned subsidiary of NAR, it is 100% owned by REALTORS® and services every segment of the industry.

How will you use RPR® today?

Put the power of RPR® to work for your business. Visit narrpr.com to get started.