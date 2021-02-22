Product Showcase: Success Habits for Teams

Learn how to implement success habits into your daily and weekly routines to ensure that everything you do has a measurable, dollar-producing impact on your business. Cut out the fake work, stop making excuses, and start doing! Plan your perfect week, track your activities, and follow through to immediately get results that impact your business.

– Track your activities with the Daily Success Habits Tracker.

– Plan your perfect week with the My Perfect Week Scheduler.

The tracker has different elements, but the goal is to keep track of the activities that you do every day. It allows you to see exactly how you are spending your time so you can make sure that you are doing those money-making activities. Filling out the tracker must be done every day so you can create clarity and accountability in your business.

It might seem too good to be true, but when you track your days, you can see exactly what you are doing—or not doing within your business. As Og Mandino puts it, “If I must be a slave to habit, let me be a slave to good habits. My bad habits must be destroyed and new furrows prepared for good seeds to grow.” What he means is, “I will form good habits and become their slave, and I will accomplish this fate by practicing good habits to replace bad ones.” Begin to build your success habits in business, daily, by logging it in the tracker.

The first section of the tracker is an activity tracker—where you put your appointments for the day as well as the activities that you completed. The middle section is the “61 points of rhythm” and is designed to get you in the rhythm of doing the same things every day and building those habits. It’s an accountability section that helps you track and perform those money-making activities that are so necessary for your business’s success. These are activities like open houses, calls to your prospects, sending cards or client appointments.

What else is great about tracking your activities with the DSH is that you are also able to make notes regarding the phone calls you made that day. As we know, lead follow-up is the key to real estate success, and the tracker and a lead follow-up system help you to categorize your contacts and make sure that you never drop the ball.

The My Perfect Week Scheduler is where you plan for the whole week. The goal is to first put in your money-making activities and the non-negotiables so that you make sure those get accounted for before anything else. This can include activities like working out, family time, quiet time or prospecting. Planning a perfect week is about you making time for your priorities and those obligations that no one can get away from like a team huddle or paperwork. However, your “perfect schedule” shouldn’t be so full that you don’t have time for personal fulfillment.

Verl Workman is the founder and CEO of Workman Success Systems (385-282-7112), an international speaking, consulting, and coaching company that specializes in performance coaching and building successful power agents and teams. Contact him at Verl@WorkmanSuccessSystems.com. For more information, please visit www.WorkmanSuccess.com.