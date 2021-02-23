Industry Responds to Zillow’s Acquisition of ShowingTime

The industry has been buzzing this month since real estate titan Zillow announced it acquired ShowingTime—and presumably its network of nearly 1 million agents and hundreds of multiple listing services—for $500 million. Since transforming into a brokerage last year, the tech giant has become a major competitor to brokers and agents throughout the nation, prompting many to adjust strategies and reassess business relationships.
“I think that brokers and agents have already shown some concern about this. Zillow is a competing broker now, and I don’t know that brokers and agents are comfortable with a single broker having control over the scheduling process. Imagine if, say, Keller Williams had purchased ShowingTime—would any other agents or brokers use it?” asked Joseph Rand, chief creative officer at Howard Hanna | Rand Realty in New City, N.Y. and executive director of Broker Public Portal.
Following Zillow’s entrance into the brokerage world, RISMedia conducted a survey of more than 2,000 real estate professionals and found that 87% considered Zillow’s foray into the brokerage space as a “negative” for the real estate industry at large, while only 3% said it was “positive.”
Kuba Jewgieniew, founder and president of Realty ONE Group, for one, admires the brand’s aggressive expansion to control the end-to-end experience for homebuyers by scaling its data capabilities and fintech solutions, and he notes that if Zillow didn’t do it now, someone else would by the end of the year.
The current rate of international money flowing into the U.S. real estate industry is “staggering,” he says, and everyone is racing for data-based solutions, including showing services. Jewgieniew notes that Zillow paid a very high premium for ShowingTime, but that inflated cost was almost immediately justified on Wall Street as its stock price soared to an all-time high market capitalization of $53.6 billion, which more than covers the amount of the transaction.
“Zillow wants to keep business in their ecosystem now,” Jewgieniew says, referencing other American brands Tesla and Amazon, which have successfully transitioned into broader business models. “Zillow began as a lead-generation company and has diversified into a data company. They are ahead of brokerages and title (firms) in terms of fintech. They are streamlining it and making it more efficient.”
Jewgieniew does, however, say there are approximately 2,000 tech-enabled tools available to real estate agents, and no one should be beholden to any one single application or function.
For instance, a new showing service called Local Showings is set to launch imminently, according to an announcement last week from Delta Media Group. The family-owned real estate brokerage technology firm is led by CEO and owner Michael Minard, who says its showing service is well over “90% complete.” He notes that Delta already works with MLSs that cover 97% of the properties sold in the U.S.
“We have been inundated with calls from real estate brokerage customers, non-customers and MLSs to build an independent system,” Minard says. “The industry needs a showing service that is not beholden to Wall Street.”
Additionally, another tool called SentriKey Showing ServiceTM will be available to all state and local REALTOR® boards whether or not SentriLock is their lockbox provider.
“Competition benefits consumers, whether we see that play out through the nation’s MLS system or with the numerous resources accessible to agents and their clients. Overall, we remain focused on finding new innovations that will ensure REALTORS® have every tool at their disposal to best serve clients and maximize efficiency,” says Bob Goldberg, CEO of the National Association of REALTORS®.
With ShowingTime now aligned with Zillow, some agents and brokers may look to cut ties with the company. According to broker/owner of RE/MAX Capital Realty, Kendall Bonner, mixed emotions surrounding the acquisition seem to stem from a lack of transparency on Zillow’s part.
“I think the overall industry response is mixed and confused, which is understandable. Clarity of mission and vision is key for any business,” says Bonner. “Our understanding of the mission and vision of Zillow is unclear; their words and their actions do not appear to be in alignment. They say that they acquired Showtime for R&D and to fix inefficiencies but fail to clarify where those inefficiencies exist. The reality appears that they are actually seeking valuable data, and what remains unclear, for some of us, is what they plan to do with that data.”
In a statement released earlier this month with news of the ShowingTime purchase, Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group, said, “ShowingTime will remain an open platform available to all industry participants, and we expect to grow ShowingTime’s engagement through all channels to ensure touring is easier for the industry and consumers.”
Andrew King is a contributing editor to RISMedia.
Only 3% of real estate agents think Zillow’s purchase of ShowingTime is a good idea! 97% of real estate agents realize that Zillow will now have access to real estate data such as how many showing a property is getting and which agents are showing properties. This is way too much information for a competing brokerage to have. My MLS has a direct link to ShowingTime. Might be time to open up showing services to other venders.
I wouldn’t trust Zillow as far as I could throw them to be fair and do the right thing with The showing service.
I remain concerned because Zillow has already changed their practices regarding rental listings by forcing payment for lease listings. I manage residential real estate rentals and already have to pay for service in the MLS. With Zillow controlling many rental listing sites, it feels monopolistic.
Zillow, now a competing brokerage, will have access to all the showings´ feedbacks. Seems like a HUGE conflict of interest!
I think their is a lack of trust that agents have for Zillow based on past experience. I hope my broker drops ShowingTime.
Zillow is like the Amazon in our business. Contracts, restrictions, etc all expire. It’s business as usual – until it’s not. Watch this one; they’re a competitor and will always be our competition in their targeted price points. Any belief that there is an impenetrable firewall between MLS client data and the new ShowingTime in the Zillow O-Sphere is naive.
The monster is out of containment so this should be extremely concerning to Realtor members of our MLS.
How this was permitted to occur is as perplexing as the Facebook acquisition of Instagram.
Any essentially equivalent replacement for ShowingTime should be vigorously pursued immediately, if not sooner. Otherwise, serious consideration should be given to severing the MLS/ShowingTime relationship.
It’s important to remember that ShowingTime is a valuable convenience to MLS members, but it’s in no way a necessity. Accordingly, I, for one, will cease using ShowingTime forthwith.
The NAR should file a lawsuit against Zillow and petition the FTC and SEC to block their acquisition of ShowingTime.
I have never liked or trusted Zillow since they came on the real estate scene. I consistently advise my clients to please utilize my company website in their searches…mainly because Zillow so often presents incomplete or incorrect information. Luckily my company already has a showing system that we can use instead of showing time! Going forward, I would hope that the powers that be will be monitoring Zillow to ensure that Zillow is following the same rules/protocols/ethics that are already expected of Realtors!
What is even worse, is zillow also owns DotLoop. We have witnessed properties being reported as sold WITH THE SALE PRICE ON THE OFFER EXPOSED because an agent WROTE AN OFFER in DotLoop. They take it off if the property isn’t reported as Pending, but they are trying to be the first to report data, so they are using OUR contracts to get the info. I once had a Seller call me to ask if they sold their property to the low-baller who submitted an offer because it was posted on zillow. VERY dangerous. I don’t use DotLoop because I don’t want zillow to know what I’m doing. I suggest we all do the same thing! I think it’s silly to state we are confused about zillow’s intent. It’s quite clear!
Monopoly anyone? Unfair business practices by any other name smells like skunk. The opportunity for the individual to make money independently and under the steam of their efforts is being continually eroded under the guise of convenience provided by AI. Is it progress when the individual/agent has no choice but to “play ball” with the Goliath of Zillow and contribute to the eventual demise of their business?
Would you give a car jacker the keys to your car? Would you give a home invader the key to your front door? If the answer is NO to both these questions then what in the world is our leadership thinking when they allowed Zillow to join of Listing System and to buy the company that has direct access to all the data available about every listing in the system. MIBOR members are dying a slow and painful death at the hands of our misguided and inadequate leadership.
I don’t trust Zillow either, and I never liked them since day 1. Zillow acquiring ShowingTime definitely seems like a conflict of interest, and gives them way too much information and control. I’ve been selling real estate for 35 years. Zillow was created to generate leads by taking our MLS data, posting it on their site, then selling the leads back to agents. There was a huge lawsuit against Zillow years ago, but unfortunately, they were not stopped. I have not and will not do business with Zillow, and I will stop doing business with ShowingTime. We should all have the right and power to conduct our business the way we choose.
Get Ready Agents, Brokers and Associations! They have been stealing our information for over a decade and the associations are letting them get away with it. Why is it Our LISTINGS are sold back to us from Zillow, Realtor, Etc. Who does this benefit? Wallstreet? Certainly not the agents trying to make a living. I see it now… The UBER Realtor…who can run the fastest for 1% commission and the list goes on whats taking place. WAKE UP MARR, NAR, Brokers!!!! Start fighting for the agents that are padding your pockets or they will soon be turned inside out.
I have always felt that Zillow is bad news, not to mention highly inaccurate and misleading in many cases. If I were an agent, I would not pay to participate nor would I have my listings on Zillow. Eventually, it will be the demise of Brokers as we know them today.
Stop using their service and confirm the showings yourself!