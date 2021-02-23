Software Company HighNote Expands Nationwide

HighNote.io, a software company dedicated to finding solutions that help agents do their jobs better, recently announced nationwide expansion of its smart presentation platform. Industry leaders currently using the flagship product have already created over 30,000 presentations custom-designed for buyers, sellers and other agents.

According to the company, HighNote empowers agents and brokerages to design and send professional sales pitches and presentations that convey their value, by instantly embedding files and links of any kind—documents, websites, videos, testimonials, 3D walk-throughs and more. The recipient’s activity with each file or link can then be tracked and viewed in real-time.

HighNote, which is led by co-founder Mark Choey (previously of Climb Real Estate), was created to improve the way that real estate agents and brokers engage with prospects, clients and other industry professionals.

“The real estate communication process is broken, and we have the knowledge and expertise to find the solution,” said Choey. “We built HighNote to help the real estate industry service their clients more effectively, win more business and showcase their skills in a customized, easy-to-use platform.”

“HighNote is one of the most adopted and beloved technology and marketing tools in our brokerage. Our agents love the ease of use, sleekness and clarity of their pitches, and the detailed back-end analytics give us real-time insight on how the consumer is engaging with their presentation. We use HighNote for pre-listing pitches, offer presentations, listing presentations, buyer consultations, and so much more!” said Rishi Bakshi of Intero Real Estate.

“HighNote offers the perfect combination of design and technology, and we have a wide variety of future products and features on our roadmap,” emphasized Choey. “Our goal is to develop the ultimate collaboration and sales platform—and I’m excited to bring everyone along with us!”

Source: HighNote