Realogy Recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company for Tenth Consecutive Year

Realogy was recently recognized for the tenth consecutive year as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. Realogy is one of only four honorees in the real estate industry and amongst fewer than one-quarter of the 2021 honorees who have received the designation for ten or more years.

“Celebrating 10 years as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is an incredible distinction and a milestone achievement for Realogy’s employees who demonstrate our commitment to ethics every day,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy chief executive officer and president. “This designation is especially meaningful following such an extraordinary year, and I am so proud of how our employees continued to uphold our values as they supported our affiliated agents, franchise owners, consumers and each other in helping keep America moving with integrity above all else.”

Shacara Delgado, Realogy’s chief ethics and compliance officer, added: “Even as we navigated change and disruption in an unprecedented year, Realogy employees stayed true to our values and operated with the same unwavering commitment to ethics and integrity that we’ve demonstrated for ten consecutive years. This year’s acknowledgement honors the lasting and consistent commitment we’ve made over the years to ensure integrity is part of who we are at Realogy.”

In addition to its robust Ethics and Compliance program, Realogy’s focus on ethics and integrity is demonstrated through its many community, diversity and environmental sustainability initiatives and accolades, including:

– Certification as a Great Place to Work® for the last three consecutive years

– Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, along with Realogy brands Century 21® and Coldwell Banker®

– Strong support of and collaborative partnerships with real estate associations that promote diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and The LGBTQ+ Alliance, of which Realogy was a founding sponsor

– Repeated honors for gender diversity on the Realogy Board of Directors from Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) and the Women’s Forum of New York

More information about Realogy’s commitment to ethics and integrity and the company’s dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2020 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

“Ten years of operating with integrity is no small feat, especially while addressing the tough challenges of 2020. Realogy reached this milestone in a year when earning trust was more important than ever and remained steadfast in its ongoing commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “They continue to demonstrate their commitment to the highest values and positively impact the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Realogy for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for a remarkable tenth year in a row.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

