Fathom Realty Announces New Agent Referral Program

Fathom Holdings Inc., a holding company that primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fathom Realty, LLC, recently announced a new and expanded agent referral program.

The new program builds off Fathom’s 2020 program, giving agents $500 in Fathom stock grants for each referred agent who joins the company. The new program encourages additional referrals, offering $1,000 in stock grants for the second through fifth agent referral; $1,500 for the sixth through tenth agent referral; and $2,000 per agent for eleven referrals or more. The stock grants have three-year vesting periods.

“We want to reward our agents for their contributions to our growth, while encouraging them to help us grow even faster,” said Josh Harley, chairman and CEO of Fathom Holdings. “With positive Fathom agent reviews on sites like Glassdoor and Facebook, our company has benefited from high referral rates.

“Referrals have represented a large percentage of our agent growth historically, and we believe this expanded program will encourage even more agents to share Fathom, its culture and all of its benefits with others. Referrals are our greatest compliment, and we also want to say, ‘thank you’ as a way to express our gratitude,” Harley added.



For more information, please visit www.fathomrealty.com.