Keller Williams Announces Leadership Changes

Keller Williams (KW) recently announced key executive moves.

Marc King has been appointed to serve as president of KW. King previously served as co-director of growth at KW. Matt Green will serve as head of agent and partner experience. Green previously served as co-director of growth at KW. Jason Abrams will serve as head of industry. Abrams previously served as vice president of industry, KW. Chris Cox has been appointed to head of technology and digital.

“As president of KW, Josh built strong relationships with our associates, working to understand and meet their needs. He was an advocate for moving technology forward to help KWRI agents remain competitive in an evolving digital market,” said Gary Keller, executive chairman of KWx—the parent holding company of KW—of the company’s outgoing president. “He led the company during a time when agents experienced their most productive quarter ever. We thank Josh for perspective and his contributions. We wish him all the best as he moves on to the next chapter in his career.”

“With the promotions and new appointments of Marc, Matt and Jason, I wanted to surround myself with highly successful leaders and real estate agents to keep me grounded and help me stay in-tune to our agents’ needs across our market centers, realistically understanding their day-to-day business and what they need to stay on top and drive growth,” said Carl Liebert, CEO of KWx.