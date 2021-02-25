Search
Live Interview: NAR President Charlie Oppler on What Your NAR Dues Cover

By Joe Sesso, Author and National Speaker for Homes.com

Live Interview: NAR President Charlie Oppler on What Your NAR Dues Cover
Most real estate agents are members of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). However, even as members, many agents are unaware of all of the benefits that come with membership.

This week, during our Secrets of Top Selling Agents webinar, REALTOR® and President of NAR, Charlie Oppler, and CEO of Luxury Living, Michael Hern, made themselves available for a live interview where Hern asked questions about what exactly your dues as a member of NAR covers.

If you have any questions about your membership, head over to the Secrets of Top Selling Agents Facebook Group and put your questions on this post.

Joe Sesso is director of Sales and national speaker for Homes.com. For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

