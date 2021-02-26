Intuitive Eating Tips to Say No to Dieting This Year

With a new year comes new goals. It is also the time of year that gyms, fad diet programs and magic weight-loss elixirs come out to advertise. If you are hoping to say yes to health this year and still say no to dieting, intuitive eating may be the route for you. Explore nutritious and delicious eating with these eating tips.

Understanding the Basics

The term intuitive eating was coined by Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, two dietitians in their 1995 book on the topic. They define intuitive eating as a weight-inclusive self-care eating framework with 10 main principles. These principles encourage former dieters to reject the idea that a diet will work and instead honor natural hunger and fullness cues.

Practice Non-Restrictive and Mindful Eating

Eating while on the go, reading a book or watching television may seem like a way to get more out of your day, but intuitive eating requires being mindful of your food and fullness. Instead, promote health by setting aside time to eat and be fully engaged in the process. This can help you slow down and allow for easier detection of fullness. Similarly, non-restrictive eating and avoiding labels of “good” vs. “bad” food prevents feelings of scarcity and once again allows you to fully attune to hunger cues.

Exercise and Practice Gentle Nutrition

Intuitive eating extends beyond simple dietary intake and encourages a holistic approach to health. Practice gentle nutrition by remembering that one meal or snack isn’t going to make-or-break your health, it is the long-term that matters most. Adding in appetizing fruits and vegetables to your regular dishes is an easy and gentle way to start.



In conjunction with your nutritious intake, exercising can benefit your health long-term. However, intuitive eaters don’t believe in militant workout programs. Instead, encourage yourself to find exercise that you enjoy and that leaves you feeling energized, strong and lively. This year, take time to find what your body needs and gently steer yourself toward nutrition and movement for the long run.