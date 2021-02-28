Century 21 Americana Opens Mesquite Branch

Century 21 Americana recently opened its newest branch location in Mesquite. The office marks Century 21 Americana’s eighth full-service branch location. Based in Nevada, the firm also operates five offices throughout Southern and Northern Nevada, and two offices in Arizona.

Alex Garza, vice president of Sales for Century 21 Americana will be guiding the new branch and its development along with Juan Martinez, president and managing broker.

“The Americana family of companies is so pleased to announce the opening of our Mesquite branch,” said Garza. “We want to give a special thank you to Mayor Allan Litman and Carol Kolson, along with the entire Mesquite Chamber of Commerce for the warm welcome to this beautiful city. We are committed to being strong community partners.”

Century 21 Americana has been operating as a part of the Century 21 family for nine years and has nearly 300 real estate agents throughout Nevada and Arizona. This is Century 21 Americana’s second new office to open within three months.



For more information, please visit www.century21.com.