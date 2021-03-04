How to Design the Perfect Coffee Bar

A coffee bar is an increasingly popular home feature these days. With more people working from home and spending less time in cafes, it should come as no surprise that so many homeowners are creating a designated space specifically for a good cup of joe. Here are a few tips for designing the perfect coffee bar.

Pick the Location

Before you get started, take some time to consider the ideal spot. The kitchen or a nearby pantry is often the first choice, especially if it’s close to a breakfast nook where you enjoy your coffee each morning. Another option, however, is to place it in your home office, so you can stay energized throughout the workday without leaving your desk. Some homeowners even choose to put a coffee bar in the master suite, allowing them to enjoy a fresh cup of coffee the minute they roll out of bed.

Get the Appliances

The only piece of equipment that you really need, of course, is your preferred coffee maker, but there’s no reason why you have to stop there. A compact refrigerator will allow you to keep milk and cream nearby, and a sink will make it much easier to clean mugs if your coffee bar is not located in the kitchen.

Consider Your Storage Needs

Chances are you’ll appreciate having some storage available to keep all the essentials, like your favorite beans, mugs and more. The right amount of cabinets and shelving space will make all the difference and provide the utmost convenience during your daily java ritual.

Create a Mood

Don’t forget to have fun with the design. You can look to your favorite cafes or find inspiration on Instagram and Pinterest to design a stylish coffee bar that gets you excited each day. Whether you’re going for a chic and modern aesthetic or decorate with a few vintage and reclaimed objects, there are plenty of ways to create the perfect spot to channel your inner-barista.