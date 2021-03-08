6 Must-Haves in Your Showing Management Solution

As a real estate agent, home showings are such a crucial part of your business. Whether you are working with buyers or sellers, every deal starts with a scheduled showing.

Showing management solutions have made confirming appointments, keeping track of showing history and receiving listing feedback easier. Aside from these essential functions it shouldn’t stop there, and thankfully it doesn’t!

As technology is creating more efficiency in the way we do things as agents, and the demand for new showing management solutions is increasing, here are the six must-have features to look for that will take your showing management to the next level:

1. Message Blasting

With homes flying off the market, there’s a good chance that listing agents are receiving a record number of appointment requests on their listings. Keeping track and updating interested buyers’ agents can be a challenge. Aside from an organized showing history page, there are few showing management providers that offer bulk messaging to make updating buyers agents with interested clients a breeze!

Lowering the price of your home? In this market?! Let everyone know with the click of a button! You’ll not only save time, but you’ll also drive traffic to help get your listings under contract faster.

2. Batch Scheduling

Working with buyers who are eager to see homes on opposite sides of the city? Here’s a scenario you may be all too familiar with:

It takes 20 minutes to drive from house A to house B. Your buyers are going to inspect house A anywhere from 15-30 minutes. And then house C… well, house C was three minutes away from house A. If only you would’ve known that to begin with! Every real estate agent can relate to this at some point in their career. If you are scheduling multiple showings, batch scheduling and route optimization is a must-have in your showing management provider.

3. Security

Something that’s often overlooked with showing management is agent safety! With all the new options entering the market, make sure that your showing management provider is able to verify agents requesting to see your property, and that they have active licenses. Typically, this involves them having a direct integration with the MLS or state government licensing entities. Not all do, so make sure this isn’t a liability for you.

4. Client Connectivity

Ding! New text message from your buyer. It’s a screenshot of a home they’d like to see at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Great! One step closer to helping your buyer get into the home of their dreams. Oh no! This home is under contract.

It’s no secret that buyers love searching for homes online. The vast majority of buyers search for their next home online—soon enough every new buyer will be starting from behind their desk or phone. The problem for most is that, traditionally, home search websites are separate from where you need to schedule as an agent. Having a succinct place for your clients to search and direct any properties to you is the new normal. Buyer connectivity and search is, without a doubt, a must-have when choosing a showing management provider.

5. Integrated CRM

Efficiency, productivity and, ultimately, more time in your pocket is what makes technology so helpful. With all of the logistics involved, your showing management solution should do more than just schedule showings. Imagine if your showing management automatically logged the homes your clients searched, favorited and scheduled appointments on? How easy would it be to keep track of all your relationships if your showing management had a built-in CRM? If you are really looking to take your business to the next level, this premium feature should not be overlooked.

6. Focus on Empowering the Agent

Beyond all else, your showing management solution should empower and add value to you and your business! After all, as an agent, you are the one responsible for driving the industry. From client introduction to closing table, your real estate technology should have your back and streamline the way you do things.

