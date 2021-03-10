John L. Scott Receives LeadingRE Awards

John L. Scott Real Estate was recently recognized with two top Member Achievement Awards from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) during a special awards ceremony held virtually March 1.

John L. Scott won the Million Dollar and Global Alliance Club awards. The Million Dollar Club Award is presented to members sending two or more outgoing closed referrals with an actual sales price of $1 million or greater. The Global Alliance Club Award is presented to members involved in one or more closed referrals across country borders.

“We are delighted to celebrate our members who went above and beyond serving the needs of relocating homebuyers and sellers during a truly unprecedented year,” said LeadingRE president and CEO Paul Boomsma. “The evolving needs of homeowners resulted in increased activity for our network, whether relating to the demand for more space, the appeal of a change of scenery, the ability to work from anywhere or the desire to be closer to family.”

He adds, “While we normally present these awards during our annual conference week, which has been postponed until the end of May, we didn’t want to delay the opportunity to acknowledge their success.”

For more information, please visit www.johnlscott.com.

