Registration Now Open for ‘Spring Into Action,’ Co-Sponsored by NAR

RISMedia and NAR Teaming Up Again to Co-Present All-Day, Virtual Event

More than 75 of the industry’s leaders, coaches and trainers are collaborating with RISMedia and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), who are joining up again to co-present “Spring Into Action 2021.” The action-packed, full-day, virtual educational event will better equip real estate professionals to increase business amid the disruption speeding through the real estate business landscape.

RISMedia’s “Spring Into Action” will take place on April 8 from 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET. The one-day, skill-building event will be one of the industry’s largest and most viewed events of the year, prepping agents and brokers for the bustling spring and summer markets.

Tune in to our “Opening Session” with RISMedia President & CEO John Featherston and NAR 2021 President Charlie Oppler, followed by a comprehensive “Spring Market Update: How 2021 Has Unfolded So Far…and What Lies Ahead,” with NAR Chief Economist and SVP of Research Dr. Lawrence Yun. Brian Buffini will then take attendees through the factors impacting business for the remainder of the year during “After Q1: The Trends Impacting the Months Ahead.”

Spring Into Action 2021 will include two separate tracks for brokers and agents. See more of the agenda below:

General Sessions

– “Women in Real Estate – Seizing the Opportunities in 2021”

– “Fighting Back With Technology: One-on-One With Morgan Carey”

Broker Track

– “The State of Real Estate: Market Conditions and Outlook in Key Regions”

– “Elevate Your Business: How to Compete Against Wall St., Portals, iBuyers and More”

– “The Future of Brick & Mortar: The New Face of the Real Estate Firm”

– “The New Urban Landscape: One-on-One With Bess Freedman and Diane Ramirez, Brown Harris Stevens”

– “Gaining Control: Cutting Costs and Managing Expenses to Ensure Profitability”

– “Trend Watch: What You Need to Focus on for the Remainder of 2021”

Agent Track

– “How to Defend Your Value Proposition and Protect Your Commission: One-on-One With David Knox”

– “Communicating Your Value to Sellers in a Seller’s Market”

– “A 90-Day Game Plan for New Agents: One-on-One With Todd Sumney, HomeSmart”

– “Pricing Strategies for a Hot Market”

– “The Power of 2 Brands: How to Sync Your Brand With Your Broker’s”

– “How to Get More Conversions With Warm and Cold Leads”

– “Creating an Engaging Online Presence With Social Media”

– “Demand Creation in the Million Dollar-Plus Market”

– “How to Make Your Team More Successful in 2021”

Delivering these insights will be many of real estate’s most successful leaders and practitioners, including…

– Pam Liebman, CEO, The Corcoran Group

– Joan Docktor, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

– Michael Saunders, Founder & CEO, Michael Saunders & Company

– Joe Horning, President, Shorewest, REALTORS®

– Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

– Christina Pappas, Vice President, The Keyes Family of Companies

– Marki Lemons-Ryhal, Speaker and Author, ReMarkiTable LLC

– Vince Leisey, CEO, Motivational Speaker & Coach, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate

– Chad Ochsner, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Alliance

– Sherri Johnson, Coach, Speaker, Consultant, Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting

– Josh Harley, Founder & CEO, Fathom Realty

– Diane Hartley, President, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing

– Lacey Conway, CEO, Latter & Blum

– Chris Kelly, President & CEO, Ebby Halliday Companies

– And many more

