Marcia Fudge Sworn in as HUD Secretary

Marcia L. Fudge was recently sworn in as the eighteenth Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

According to HUD, Fudge now leads a federal department with wide reach throughout the United States, including the Offices of Housing, Community Planning and Development, Federal Housing Administration, Public and Indian Housing, Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, Policy Development and Research, Field Policy and Management, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, and Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

What the Industry Is Saying:



“The National Association REALTORS® congratulates Marcia Fudge on her bipartisan confirmation to lead the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a former mayor, Secretary Fudge recognizes the critical role HUD programs play in preserving the American Dream and ensuring everyone in this country has access to a safe, affordable home. NAR looks forward to partnering with Secretary Fudge as we continue our work to address racial disparities in real estate and our nation’s persistent housing affordability crisis.” — Charlie Oppler, President, National Association of REALTORS® (NAR)

“MBA congratulates Congresswoman Fudge on being confirmed as the Secretary of HUD. I am confident she will continue the agency’s critical work addressing the need for ongoing housing assistance during the COVID-19 emergency. We also look forward to working with the new Secretary on improving the FHA program by continuing the enhancements to its technology platforms as well as reforming servicing rules to lower costs and expand the number of lenders participating in the program. Finally, we hope she continues to support public-private partnerships such as FHA’s collaboration with MBA on multifamily underwriting training. MBA looks forward to working with Secretary Fudge and others in leadership at HUD, FHA and Ginnie Mae on important issues facing both homeowners and renters.” — Robert D. Broeksmit, President & CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA)

“The Council of Large Public Housing Authorities congratulates Secretary Marcia Fudge on her confirmation in the Senate today to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Her many years of leadership from being a Mayor, to a member of Congress, and as a head of the Congressional Black Caucus, will serve her well as she takes the reins of the nation’s largest housing agency. Secretary Fudge’s demonstrated leadership on economic justice issues such as food insecurity and education access will be an asset at HUD as she will bring needed expertise to aligning systems and services to better meet the needs of low-income Americans.” — Sunia Zaterman, Executive Director, Council of Large Public Housing Authorities