Dominate Your Market by Making a Positive First Impression

With Real Estate Webmasters, Opportunities Abound for Mid-Atlantic Firm

As Founder and CEO of Northrop Realty in Clarksville, Maryland, Creig Northrop’s goal is to teach others to be better than they were yesterday. “If you grow your people, you will grow your company,” says Northrop, who has spent the past 35 years implementing this very philosophy.

Having jumpstarted his career working alongside his mother, it didn’t take long for Northrop to realize that he wanted to branch out on his own, and so, in 2000, he and his wife created the Creig Northrop Team, which went on to become the No. 1 team in the nation three times over.

In 2018, it was announced that the Creig Northrop Team would become Northrop Realty, a Long & Foster Company. Today, Northrop Realty is a full-service brokerage that employs 300 real estate professionals spread among 14 offices in Maryland, Delaware, D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

With a passion and love for what he does, Northrop points to his ability to lead by example as one of the key factors in his continued success over the years.

“Real estate is not just a job for me, but rather, a lifestyle. It’s about having good people in your life and building a company around those people,” says Northrop.

“I like people who are smarter in their arena than I am,” adds Northrop, who felt an immediate connection with Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters (REW), who loves his business the way Northrop loves real estate.

Working with REW for the past six-plus years, Northrop has nothing but good things to say about the opportunities that have been created for his brokerage since the launch of their website.

“Morgan provided us with great ideas, which he continues to build on, as he wants to be better and better. We not only appreciate what he’s doing, but also the fact that he makes himself available to be involved as well,” says Northrop, who points to SEO as one of the biggest benefits in working with REW.

And in today’s COVID world, where it’s more important than ever to have a consistent look and feel across the internet, the team at REW continues to go above and beyond to get the Northrop Realty name in front of the masses both prominently and professionally.

“You have a very short window to make a first impression, and Real Estate Webmasters does a good job when it comes to making that first impression,” says Northrop.

Looking toward the future, Northrop has his sights set on dominating the Mid-Atlantic—with REW being a prominent piece of the puzzle in making that happen.

“As a web company, Real Estate Webmasters is open when it comes to working creatively,” concludes Northrop. “I’m very proud to be working with them.”

