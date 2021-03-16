Century 21 Real Estate Announces ‘Number Ones’ for 2020

Century 21 Real Estate LLC, celebrating 50 years in the industry, recently announced its “Number Ones” for 2020.

“In a ‘half a century of nothing halfway,’ these entrepreneurs and companies are relentless on behalf of their real estate clients and give 121% to helping homebuyers, sellers and investors reach their desired outcomes by delivering personalized experiences that make their client relationships and the overall process something to celebrate,” said the company.

These CENTURY 21 company, offices, producers, and teams are:

Content Square 1.

No. 1 Company by AGC & Units (U.S. and World)

Daniel Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Madison, Wisconsin

No. 1 Office by AGC (U.S. and World)

George Morris, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, Utah

No. 1 Office by Units (U.S. and World)

James Bradley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana

Content Square 2.

No. 1 Producer by AGC (U.S. and World)

Dania Perry, CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates, Treasure Island, Florida

No. 1 Producer by Units (U.S.)

Edna Kimble, CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

No. 1 Producer by Units (World)

Mark Li, CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty, Markham, Ontario, Canada

Content Square 3.

No. 1 Team by AGC (World)

Goodale Miller Team, CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

No. 1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by AGC (U.S.)

Tina Hare & Associates, CENTURY 21 Everest, Simi Valley, California

No. 1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by Units (U.S.)

The Fermin Group, CENTURY 21 North East, North Andover, Massachusetts

No. 1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by AGC (U.S.)

The Marty Rodriguez Team, CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez, Glendora, California

No. 1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by Units (U.S. and World)

The Asa Cox Homes Team, CENTURY 21 Asa Cox Homes, Painesville, Ohio

“Our family of relentless sales professionals won’t settle, and these award winners exemplify our collective belief in constant evolution, innovation and improvement, because they know there is a better way,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “Together, as we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we will look ahead to the next fifty and continue to challenge the tried-and-true methods of real estate as we surpass consumer expectations and drive to make the home-buying and home selling process worthy of the exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experience it truly is.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.