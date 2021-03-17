JPAR Real Estate Opens Second Atlanta Office

JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) Metro Atlanta recently opened its second office in the Gwinnett area in Georgia. The new office is located in Suwanee and will serve a growing agent and customer base in Georgia.

“The opening of our second office for JPAR Metro Atlanta is a testament to our commitment toward the growth of JPAR in Georgia and continuing to serve our agents and customers there. We see no signs of slowing down,” said Geoff Lewis, CEO of JPAR Franchising. “Our momentum in Georgia continues to go forward and upward, and we look forward to serving the market in that state in the years to come.”

Chris and Lisa Schlitz brought JPAR Metro Atlanta to Suwanee Town Center a year and a half after opening their first office in Atlanta, and had over 100 agents joining them in their first year, according to the company.

“We chose Suwanee Town Center because of the hometown community feel,” Chris Schlitz explained. “There’s just so much going on here: lots of activity, shopping and dining. It just seemed to be an ideal location for a real estate company to come and serve the community of Suwanee and the surrounding cities.”

“Due to our unprecedented success in Atlanta, we chose the Suwanee area for our second location,” said Jeremy Constantino, partner with the Schlitz’s.



For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.