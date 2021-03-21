Realogy Appoints Felicia Williams to Board of Directors

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced the appointment of Felicia Williams to its Board of Directors. Williams, a longtime Macy’s, Inc. senior finance executive, will join Realogy’s Audit Committee and has been designated an “Audit Committee Financial Expert” by the Board. With this appointment, the Realogy Board now consists of 11 directors, 10 of whom are classified as independent directors for purposes of the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange.

“We are excited to welcome Felicia Williams to the Realogy Board of Directors and the Audit Committee. Felicia is a proven leader with a wealth of finance and risk management skills and experiences that will undoubtedly complement Realogy’s highly distinguished Board. We look forward to working with her immediately,” said Michael J. Williams, chairman of the Board, Realogy Holdings Corp.

Williams has served in senior finance leadership roles at Macy’s, Inc. for the past 17 years, including as an executive officer of the company in the roles of interim chief financial officer and enterprise risk officer in 2020 and senior vice president, controller and enterprise risk officer from 2016 to 2020.

Williams is currently the Macy’s, Inc. Fellow for CEO Action for Racial Equity, the first business-led coalition of its kind with a mission to advance racial equity through public policy.

Prior to her executive officer roles at Macy’s, Inc., Williams served across key corporate finance functions, such as treasury, investor relations, risk management, financial services, financial planning and analysis, and internal audit.

“I am thrilled to join Realogy’s highly respected Board of Directors. As the company continues its transformation journey, I look forward to partnering with my fellow Board members and Realogy’s management team to help guide and further position the company for future success,” said Williams.

“At Realogy, we pride ourselves on operating with the highest standards of trust and integrity, and Felicia’s breadth of financial expertise, including her deep understanding of accounting principles, financial reporting and enterprise risk, reinforces our commitment to leading with excellence in all aspects of our business. I am incredibly excited to work with her,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy CEO and president.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

