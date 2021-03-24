What’s Next? Balancing Live and Virtual Agent Engagement

Continue to Maximize the Valuable Tools and Systems Built Over the Past Year

While many agents, brokers and the overall industry have enjoyed remarkable success over the past year, there is no denying that the manner in which we all operated was challenging. State mandates, suggested guidelines and personal comfort levels all contributed to an environment where agent and broker interaction was largely relegated to virtual engagement—Zoom meetings, emails and phone calls.

Thankfully, we now appear to be on the verge of returning to some semblance of “normal.” We are not there yet, but there is definitely light at the end of the tunnel, and real estate companies nationwide are preparing for the time when conversations with agents, sales meetings and other activities can be conducted in live settings with little or no restrictions.

As we transition back to that environment, I recommend that brokers not completely abandon the effective virtual tools that they have embraced over the past year. Keeping your virtual capabilities active on a reduced basis will both allow those agents that still prefer to maintain distancing to remain engaged and will also periodically allow for effective alternatives to live meetings.

Here are a few examples of virtual activities you should consider making a permanent part of your company repertoire:

Virtual Sales Meetings: I still prefer live sales meetings to virtual ones because there is no substitute for personal interaction with and between agents to build excitement and drive sales. However, it still makes sense to have this capability and to use it on a periodic basis (e.g., once per month). Doing so will allow for remote agents to attend more easily and will also allow any part-time or otherwise unavailable agents to watch recordings of the meeting to stay current on office activities.

Virtual Manager Office Hours: Like sales meetings, one-on-ones with agents are most productive in person, and having set office hours is one way that many managers commit to availability for their agents. Moving forward, managers should also consider allocating an hour or two per week to be available virtually, via Zoom, FaceTime or other means. This will allow you to retain the benefits of meeting face-to-face when agents are not able to meet live and is a better experience than phone calls or texts.

Virtual Training: This will be one of the most useful changes in our activities that should be maintained on a permanent basis. Conducting virtual training sessions—whether new agent on-boarding, introducing new technological tools or reviewing sales tips and strategies—is an outstanding way to provide content that can be taught either live or via recording. Screen sharing can be easily used for demonstrations, and this is simply a must-keep tool for brokers to engage agents with a wide range of schedules so they can stay up to date on your tools, training and initiatives.

Virtual Recruiting Events: These can also be live or recorded, and while live is certainly more engaging, recorded sessions can be easy and informative for those browsing the idea of a career in real estate sales. Every new generation of agent is more and more skilled and comfortable with virtual interaction, so embrace your new skills and host (and post for future viewing) virtual recruiting events in addition to any live events. You can continue to reach a larger audience and will position yourself as a progressive, up-to-date option for your next wave of agents.



We can and should celebrate when we fully regain live interaction between agents, brokers and clients. That day is hopefully coming soon. As we prepare for that, however, don’t forget to embrace the effective virtual capabilities that we have gained and that can be used in the future. They will definitely help you promote engagement with more agents, increase connection and retention, and drive more sales.

To speak with Sherri Johnson Coaching about an affordable, custom learning platform branded to your specific company, including both your own content (meetings, webinars, and other courses or files) as well as exclusive training from Sherri Johnson, click here.



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.

