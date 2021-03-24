Realogy Military Rewards Partners With PCSgrades Team

Realogy Holdings Corp. recently announced Realogy Military Rewards has partnered with PCSgrades, a home-buying and selling program that now pairs military and veteran families with experienced agents from one of Realogy’s well-known and trusted residential real estate brands, including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran Group® and ERA®. The program also offers $350 to $7,500 in cash back rewards, based on the home’s sale or purchase price, in most U.S. states when transacting.

“Realogy is proud to continue delivering on its more than 30-year commitment to military members and their families, especially in these uncertain times,” said Katrina Helmkamp, president and CEO of Realogy Leads Group. “Since launching our Realogy Military Reward program, we’ve given back more than $5 million to military families. We look forward to delivering more high-quality service and unique insights with PCSgrades.”

PCSgrades conducted a new survey that found 93% of active-duty service members and their spouses said the pandemic made a permanent change of station (PCS) even more challenging, with nearly half (46%) expecting to relocate this year. The survey examines some of the biggest hurdles military members face when relocating, as well as the type of support they value most, going into what is expected to be an even busier 2021 PCS season following many moves that were put on hold amid the pandemic last year.

The new data found that 97% of active-duty service members and spouses say it is important to work with real estate professionals who have expertise working with active-duty military and their families.

According to the survey, 60% of active-duty service members and spouses have purchased a home for a duty location and 77% say their desire to own a home has either increased or stayed the same compared to before the pandemic. The combined Realogy Military Rewards and PCSgrades program is committed to increasing the number of military and veteran homebuyers by providing trusted resources tailored to the unique needs of military families.

The program not only offers a cash reward and an experienced agent to guide them through the home buying or selling process, but participants will also benefit from local insights from military and veteran families. Through PCSgrades’ online platform users have access to real-life testimonials from fellow military and veteran families on topics like local neighborhoods, base housing, moving companies, schools and more.

With 83% of active-duty service members and their families reporting that they are not getting enough relocation assistance from the military during the PCS process, PCSgrades and Realogy Military Rewards combine resources under one program to provide the military knowledge and real estate expertise to address these issues.

Founded by experienced military community members, PCSgrades offers firsthand experience in the relocation needs for military members, veterans and spouses, as well as trusted community insights. The organization was built on the belief that the military family takes care of each other.

“At PCSgrades, we know first-hand, the biggest challenges and needs our fellow military and veteran families face when relocating homes,” said Todd Ernst, founder and CEO of PCSgrades. “Realogy Military Rewards offers one of the largest networks of trusted agents experienced in supporting military members and families. Together, we can truly make a difference by giving back to our community while sharing reliable resources and reviews crowd-sourced from the people we trust the most…each other.”

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

