RISMedia Unveils Real Estate’s Top 100 Power Brokers

Ahead of releasing the Top 1,000 Power Brokers in its 33rd Annual Power Broker Report, RISMedia announces the Top 100 Power Brokers for 2021, ranked by 2020 residential sales volume. The Top 100 includes some noteworthy shifts in rank and some new entrants to the list, not surprising in a year that witnessed unimaginable change in every area of life and business. See which brokerage firms made the Top 100 here.

Despite the devastating impact of COVID-19, this year’s Top 1,000 Power Brokers reported more than $1.8 trillion in collective sales volume for 2020 compared to last year’s $1.4 trillion. Following a short period of inactivity or slowed business when quarantine set in last spring, the industry soon realized that real estate markets are resilient, bouncing back quickly to what an unprecedented 50% of our surveyed Power Brokers now consider “booming.”

“Who would have thought that one of the most tumultuous times in our nation’s history would usher in one of the hottest real estate markets on record,” says RISMedia Founder and CEO John Featherston. “The 2021 Power Brokers proved that this industry can accomplish the impossible even amid the most challenging of times. I have no doubt that Power Brokers, and the hard-working real estate professionals who drive their firms, will continue to adapt and innovate, as well as continuously surprise us with their level of ingenuity and creativity and their persistence to succeed.”

Now, the outlook is primarily positive, with 53% of Power Brokers “cautiously optimistic” and 43% reporting a high confidence level in today’s markets. In fact, regarding people’s ability to purchase and sell, COVID seems to be a blip on the radar compared to more market-specific obstacles. Of our surveyed Power Brokers, 84.3% cited a lack of inventory as the biggest challenge they are currently facing, with the coronavirus pandemic only cited by 3.3% of Power Brokers.

A Glance at Our Top 10 Power Brokers (Ranked by Sales Volume*):

Realogy Brokerage Group Compass HomeServices of America eXp Realty Douglas Elliman Howard Hanna Real Estate Services @properties William Raveis Real Estate HomeSmart LIV/Sierra/Summit Sotheby’s International Realty

*To see the Top 100 Power Brokers ranked by transactions, please visit our interactive online directory. Stay tuned to RISMedia as we unveil the industry’s Top 500 and Top 1,000 ranking brokers, along with additional research and Power Broker insights, in the coming days.

RISMedia’s Power Broker Report is sponsored by Real Estate Webmasters, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, Homes.com and Pillar To Post Home Inspectors.