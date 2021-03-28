Realty ONE Group Recognized as a Top Franchise for Women

Realty ONE Group was recently named a Top 50 Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review in its 2021 report. The company sold a record 86 franchises last year, half of which were to women entrepreneurs.

Of the company’s growing network of offices, 111 are owned and operated by female franchise owners, including Realty ONE Group’s first franchise, still owned and managed by Barbara Baker, in Temecula, California. In addition, 70% of the company’s employees are women with half of the company’s leadership being female.

“Of all the accolades we’ve earned, we’re most proud of being named to this list, especially during International Women’s History Month,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We’re so proud of all of our business owners and real estate professionals, but love to see that among our female warriors, we’re serving them well and making them more successful every single day.”

The UNBrokerage was among 289 franchise brands, representing nearly 8,500 female franchise owners that were surveyed by Franchise Business Review on their satisfaction with their franchisor on critical areas like leadership, training and support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.